First Test likely to be held behind closed doors after England's opposition

In a day of fast developments, involving three stakeholders -- BCCI, ECB and the host association (TNCA), it looks like the first Test starting on February 5, is heading back to be held behind “closed doors”.



It appears TNCA’s announcement allowing 180 member associations, which amounts to just 360 tickets, and the media for the first Test has not gone down well with the ECB and the England team.

One of the pre-conditions for the tour was ‘closed door’ Tests and the visiting team, it is learnt, are not budging from that agreement.

Now, sources indicate if the first Test takes place without any incident with England assured about the safety measures then a limited crowd and media could be allowed for the second Test.

Earlier this summer, when England hosted West Indies and Pakistan at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, media was allowed to cover the matches.