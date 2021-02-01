Cricket Cricket First Test likely to be held behind closed doors after England's opposition TNCA’s call to allow 180 member associations, which amounts to 360 tickets, and the media for the first Test has not gone down well with the ECB and the England team. S. Dinakar CHENNAI 01 February, 2021 23:02 IST Sources indicate if the first Test takes place without any incident with England assured about the safety measures then a limited crowd and media could be allowed for the second Test. - TWITTER S. Dinakar CHENNAI 01 February, 2021 23:02 IST In a day of fast developments, involving three stakeholders -- BCCI, ECB and the host association (TNCA), it looks like the first Test starting on February 5, is heading back to be held behind “closed doors”. It appears TNCA’s announcement allowing 180 member associations, which amounts to just 360 tickets, and the media for the first Test has not gone down well with the ECB and the England team. India vs England: Chepauk to allow 50 per cent crowd for second Test One of the pre-conditions for the tour was ‘closed door’ Tests and the visiting team, it is learnt, are not budging from that agreement.Now, sources indicate if the first Test takes place without any incident with England assured about the safety measures then a limited crowd and media could be allowed for the second Test.Also read | Indian team undergoes first outdoor session ahead of England Tests Earlier this summer, when England hosted West Indies and Pakistan at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, media was allowed to cover the matches. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos