India vs Ireland, T20Is: Schedule, Where to watch, timing, key stats, full squads, venue India vs Ireland,T20I series 2022: Here's all you need to know about the two-match T20I series between India and Ireland that will begin in Dublin on June 26. Team Sportstar 25 June, 2022 09:16 IST Hardik Pandya will lead India in the two-T20I series against Ireland in Dublin. India will take on Ireland in a two-match T20I series in Dublin under stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya from Sunday. Here's everything you need to know about the series. Last T20I encounter between India and IrelandJune 29, 2018: The last time India and Irelanda clashed in a T20I match, the Men in Blue racked up their biggest win in T20Is over the host in Malahide. After being sent into bat by Ireland, India notched up a mammoth 213 for four, with fifties from KL Rahul (70 off 36) and Suresh Raina (69 off 45) leading the way while Hardik's unbeaten 32 off nine balls provided the finishing touch. The host was then humbled by a strong bowling performance by the Indians. Ireland was dismissed for its second-lowest T20I score of 70 as Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav picked three wickets apiece. India won the match and the series 2-0 with a 143-run win - its biggest win in the format. Head to head record in T20IsIndia has dominated Ireland in T20Is, having won all three of their meetings in the format. Schedule for IND vs IRE T20I seriesMatchDate and DayTimeVenueIreland vs India, 1st T20I26 June, Sunday7pm ISTThe Village, Dublin (Malahide)Ireland vs India, 2nd T20I28 June, Tuesday7pm ISTThe Village, Dublin (Malahide)Squad-India T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.Ireland T20I squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.Where to watch IND vs IRE T20I seriesIndia vs Ireland T20I series will be aired LIVE on Sony Six and Sony Six HD at 9:00 PM IST. The match will also be live-streamed on Sony LIV.