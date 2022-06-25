India vs Ireland, T20Is: Schedule, Where to watch, timing, key stats, full squads, venue

India will take on Ireland in a two-match T20I series in Dublin under stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya from Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the series.

Last T20I encounter between India and Ireland

June 29, 2018: The last time India and Irelanda clashed in a T20I match, the Men in Blue racked up their biggest win in T20Is over the host in Malahide.

After being sent into bat by Ireland, India notched up a mammoth 213 for four, with fifties from KL Rahul (70 off 36) and Suresh Raina (69 off 45) leading the way while Hardik's unbeaten 32 off nine balls provided the finishing touch. The host was then humbled by a strong bowling performance by the Indians. Ireland was dismissed for its second-lowest T20I score of 70 as Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav picked three wickets apiece. India won the match and the series 2-0 with a 143-run win - its biggest win in the format.

Head to head record in T20Is

India has dominated Ireland in T20Is, having won all three of their meetings in the format.

Schedule for IND vs IRE T20I series

Match Date and Day Time Venue Ireland vs India, 1st T20I 26 June, Sunday 7pm IST The Village, Dublin (Malahide) Ireland vs India, 2nd T20I 28 June, Tuesday 7pm IST The Village, Dublin (Malahide)



Squad- India T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik. Ireland T20I squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.



Where to watch IND vs IRE T20I series

India vs Ireland T20I series will be aired LIVE on Sony Six and Sony Six HD at 9:00 PM IST. The match will also be live-streamed on Sony LIV.