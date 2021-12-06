India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: India five wickets away from series win after Ashwin shines

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day 4 of the 2nd Test match between India and New Zealand from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

NZ 140/5 in 46 overs: Jayant round the wicket to Ravindra. Beaten first ball! Turns away from the batter from a fourth wicket line and beats his outside edge. Turn and bounce again to end the over and it takes Ravindra's outside edge after turning into him. Maiden over.

Players make their way to the middle to begin Day 4 action. Jayant Yadav will start the day's proceedings. Ravindra on strike.

DAY 3 RECAP

With India needing five wickets to win, New Zealand requiring 400 runs and two entire days of play in the balance, batters Nicholls and Ravindra can only delay the inevitable and get some much-needed batting practice.

The Kiwi top-order, for the exception of Daryl Mitchell, looked clueless against Indian spinners, particularly R Ashwin. Mitchell was the only silver lining to a harrowing batting performance from the world champion and struck an enterprising 60 off 92 balls. A horrible mix up in the middle saw Tom Blundell run out before Nicholls and Ravindra dug it out to strech the match into day four.

Earlier in the day, India declared its second innings on 276/7 with a 539-run lead. Mayank top-scored with yet another fifty before Axar Patel toyed with the bowling in the lower order with a whirlwind 41 off 26 to pile on the misery for the visitor.

India Playing 11: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Jayant Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

New Zealand Playing 11: Will Young, Tom Latham (c), Daryl Mitchell, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, William Somerville, Ajaz Patel.

COMPLETE SQUADS: India: Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Srikar Bharat (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Umesh Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav. New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, William Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, Will Young.

