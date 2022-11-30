Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the third ODI between India and New Zealand from Christchurch.
India vs New Zealand LIVE Score streaming info, 3rd ODI: Dhawan, Gill build start
Henry targets Dhawan with the shorter ball to the ribs. Dhawan tucks it fine for a single Beauty from Henry. Gill had no way out of that corker of an outswinger from length. He bails out of somehow with the ball nearly chipping the outside-edge..
Length from Southee and Dhawan charges down to loft the ball over mid-off for SIX! Positive intent from the skipper. as eight runs come off the over.
Matt Henry from the opposite end. BEATEN! Henry skids the ball past Dhawan’s outside-edge. Fuller this time and Dhawan flays the ball over cover for FOUR.
Tim Southee takes the new ball. Dhawan on strike. A bit of inward movement with the first ball from Southee. Straighter this time and Dhawan gets an outside-edge down to third-man for a single. Full and straight from Southee and Gill presents a solid block. Four successive dots from Gill. Sharp start for Southee.
Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill walk out to the middle for India.
New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson
India XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
TOSS: New Zealand wins the toss, opts to bowl
Kane Williamson: We’re gonna have a bowl first. Obviously the overhead conditions and green tinge, so. All our grounds are a bit different. It was a good team performance (in the first ODI), put under pressure and we responded well. The surface here generally has a lot of bounce.
Shikhar Dhawan: You always go with the mindset of winning. We are relaxed in the dressing room and are switching on whenever needed. We’re just sticking to the processes. More grass on this surface, would have liked to bowl as well but we need to bat well. Last game I thought it would seam a lot, but it played well. Shubman has batted well, even Surya. It’s about being positive and creating momentum. Same team.
It has been disappointing weather-wise but hope we get a full game. It (coaching role) is fully satisfying, obviously it’s only a stop-gap arrangement but it’s been fun working with the young guys. It’s about the combination you want to play for each game. India is blessed to have a strong depth of talent and bench strength. It’s about giving them opportunities and also informing them whenever they aren’t picked. Pant has been doing well at no. 4, not too long ago he scored an important century at Old Trafford and it’s important to back him.
“It looks quite green and the record overall here shows that 280 is the average score batting first. It is a firm surface but there is a lot of a live grass on this. Cloud cover is on and definitely there will be a lot in it for the pacers,” - Ashish Nehra and Murali Kartik.
Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson walk out to the middle for the toss.
Pant: The umbrella has been used a lot on this tour. It has rained only on match days. I would like bat at the top in T20Is, and at No. 4 or 5 in ODIs. Your game plan changes accordingly... I don’t have a bad record in white-ball cricket. I’m just 24. There is no down time now, with us travelling to Bangladesh directly from here.
- Suryakumar Yadav (74) needs five sixes to surpass Rohit Sharma (78 in 2019) for most sixes across formats in a calendar year.
Tim Southee needs three wickets for 100 ODI wickets at home.
Toss delayed, covers on but the players have stepped out for warm-ups as the rain has relented in Christchurch.
We have our first visuals for the morning from Christchurch. Well, it’s bad news with showers hovering over the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Looks like we are set for a delayed start.
The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be live from 7 AM IST. The IND vs NZ match will be live streamed on Amazon Prime and telecast on DD Sports. The toss for the India vs New Zealand match will take place at 6:30 AM IST.
Frustrated by the fickle weather, a desperate Indian team would pray for a rain-free final ODI against New Zealand in its bid to finish on an even keel in a series that neither had context nor any major takeaways.
There is forecast of scattered showers in Christchurch and nothing can be more irritating than playing a series where the Gen-Next of Indian cricket hardly got any game time to show their prowess.
Out of five white-ball games that also includes three-match T20I series, two matches (one T20I and one ODI) didn’t yield any result and one game (T20I) was curtailed significantly and ended in a tie due to Duckworth-Lewis method.
With the series in line, Shikhar Dhawan and his men would aim to put up an impactful performance at the picturesque Hagley Oval ground, which has traditionally helped the seam bowlers and has an average score in the 230 range in the past few years.
The Indian batting in first Powerplay (first 10 overs) has been much talked about and even though skipper Dhawan has been a prolific ODI opener over the years, even he understands that to secure his place for the next World Cup, his approach needs a sea change.
His young opening partner Shubman Gill, however, has shown more intent in shot selection with scores of 50 and 45 not out in the two games.
So has Indian cricket’s current blue-eyed boy Suryakumar Yadav, whose three sixes in a short 12.5 overs of play at the Seddon Park, did send the Indian supporters into raptures.
But the bigger challenge for Indian batting line-up will be to put up an above par score against New Zealand on a ground where swing bowlers have ruled the roost in the past few ODI games.
And for that, not just the openers or Surya but the likes of Rishabh Pant also needs to step up and be counted.
Rishabh’s ODI record is pretty impressive but currently, the runs have dried up since the tour of England (primarily in 20 over cricket) and he is one player, who needs to fire in order to ensure that Indian middle-order looks competitive against a quality Black Caps attack.
Rishabh’s presence and lack of bowling options among the specialist batters also effectively mean that Sanju Samson has to once again sit out, like the last game where Deepak Hooda, because of his all-round skills, was preferred over the immensely popular cricketer from Kerala.
Since the last match was a wash-out, it will be interesting if interim head coach VVS Laxman decides to shuffle with the playing XI, especially the bowling attack where Kuldeep Yadav is yet to get an opportunity.
But to leave out either Yuzvendra Chahal or Washington Sundar will be doing them a disservice.
Shardul Thakur looked pedestrian in the opening ODI in Auckland and, in all likelihood, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar and the fiery Umran Malik will continue to lead the pace attack.
For the New Zealand pacers Matt Henry, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson, there couldn’t be a better venue to exploit the frailties in India’s batting to the fullest.
Similarly, the Indian bowling attack would get a conducive bowling track to ask some probing questions to the likes of Tom Latham and Kane Williamson, who have proved to be the thorn in flesh during the last game.
The teams
India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Shardul Thakur and Umran Malik.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Devin Conway, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson.
Match Starts: 7 am IST.