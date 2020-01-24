India vs New Zealand T20I series: All you need to know

India-New Zealand battles have always been intense, the Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal being the latest one in the mix. The Kiwis are quiet on the field but very competitive. At home conditions, similar to that of Australia, they will be looking to start their ICC World T20 preparation with a triumph in the five-match T20I series against India.

Ahead of the first T20I in Auckland on Friday, here's a look at the numbers so far:

Of all the matches that India and New Zealand have played, India has won three, while the Kiwis have won six. Out of the five matches played in New Zealand, India has won one, whereas New Zealand has tasted glory four times.

In their first-ever meeting in 2009, New Zealand won by seven wickets in Christchurch. And in its latest meeting, it won by four runs in Hamilton in 2019.

Surprise, surprise!

Virat Kohli is yet to feature in a T20I in New Zealand. In his four appearances at home, the India skipper has scored 174 runs at an average of 58 (HS: 70). Jasprit Bumrah, too, will be touring New Zealand for the first time in a T20I series.

India’s win percentage against New Zealand in T20Is – 27.27 – the lowest among all opponents (minimum 5 matches).

Of the five matches played in New Zealand, India has won just one match.

Mohammed Shami last featured in a T20I outside India on July 9, 2017 against West Indies in Kingston. The paceman has only played three overseas T20Is in the period since the last T20 World Cup held in India in 2016.

Records beckon

Kohli is currently tied with Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi for the most number of Man-of-the-Match awards in T20Is (12).

Ross Taylor (95 matches) could become the first Kiwi, and the third in the world after Shoaib Malik (111) and Rohit Sharma (104), to play in 100 T20Is.

Rohit could become the second-fastest Indian behind Sachin Tendulkar to score 10,000 runs as an opener. He has scored 9,937 runs in 216 innings as an opener across formats. Tendulkar took 214 to reach 10,000. Rohit is also 111 short of 14,000 runs in international cricket.

(Compiled by Lalith Kalidas)