SA vs IND, 2nd Test Live Score: Siraj rips through South African top order to put India in control

- January 03, 2024 15:15WMaharaj departs!
And finally Siraj’s spell comes to an end. He is replaced by Mukesh Kumar, who starts with a jaffa. Full and quick. Swings away from Maharaj, who attempts a half-hearted drive. MISS! Inswingers from there on and Maharaj is better positioned to deal with those. Mukesh then goes for a short and Maharaj can only get a top edge on it. Easy catch for Bumrah.
Keshav Maharaj c Bumrah b Mukesh Kumar 3 (13b 0x4 0x6)
- January 03, 2024 15:10SA 46/7 in 19 overs
Another over for Prasidh. Keshav Maharaj on strike. Short ball and Maharaj swings at it wildly. Misses it completely. On the pads and it is clipped away for a single by Maharaj.
Prasidh goes length and has the beating of the left-handed Rabada.
- January 03, 2024 15:04WSix for Siraj!
Ninth over on the trot for Siraj. Starts by inducing an edge out of Verreynne. Goes between third slip and gully. Two runs taken. On the pads from Siraj, after a couple of dot balls. Easy picking for Verreynne. FOUR!!
But Siraj is not to be denied. Full and wide and Verreynne slashes at it. Edged and gobbled up by Gill at second slip.
Kyle Verreynne c Shubman Gill b Mohammed Siraj 15 (30b 1x4 0x6)
SA 45/7 in 18 overs
- January 03, 2024 14:59SA 39/6 in 17 overs
Prasidh with his second. Starts with a short ball. Verreynne gets on top of it. But can’t get it past the fielder at gully. Dot ball. Verreynne pushes one to covers to bring Maharaj on strike. Full from Prasidh and Maharaj gets off the mark with a straight drive. Three runs taken there.
- January 03, 2024 14:53WMake that five!
Siraj gets his well-deserved fifer. Another one moving away and the new batter Marco Jansen can only nick it to the keeper. South Africa has lost its sixth wicket.
SA 34/6 in 16 overs
- January 03, 2024 14:50WFourth for Siraj!
Another over for Siraj. Starts with an outswinger. It bounces way more than Bedingham predicts. Clips off his gloves. Easy catch for Jaiswal at third slip. South Africa in deep trouble now.
David Bedingham c Jaiswal b Mohammed Siraj 12 (17b 2x4 0x6)
- January 03, 2024 14:44SA 34/4 in 15 overs
A single for Bedingham with a punch off the backfoot through cover as Prasidh continues. Beaten! Fuller, outside off and Verreynne goes for a booming drive and completely misses the ball. Five dots in a row to end the over.
- January 03, 2024 14:38SA 33/4 in 14 overs
Siraj continues from the other end. LBW appeal and given this time! Verreynne goes upstairs for the review. Good review as the ball is missing leg-stump and Verreynne survives. Extra bounce for Siraj as he pitches it back-of-a-length outside off and Verreynne is beaten as he plays away from body. Driven on the up by Verreynne through cover for three runs. Tucked off the pads by Bedingham for a single to end the over.
- January 03, 2024 14:37SA 29/4 in 13 overs
Prasidh Krishna replaces Bumrah as India opts for the first bowling change. Verreynne pulls the last ball of the over for three runs as the ball plugs into the outfield and doesn’t reach the boundary. Drinks Break!
- January 03, 2024 14:35SA 25/4 in 12 overs
Sixth over for Siraj. A single each for Verreynne and Bedingham as Siraj goes full and straight. A desperate appeal for lbw as Verreynne seems to have shuffled across his stumps before missing one that was sliding down leg-side. Rahul advises not to review this though.
- January 03, 2024 14:214SA 23/4 in 11 overs
One more for Bumrah. He gets the ball to jag back into the right-hander off the pitch and hit Bedingham high on the thigh. FOUR! First boundary off the bat as Bedingham pushes one through mid-off for four runs. FOUR! Sliding down leg-side and Bedingham flicks it square of the wicket for another boundary.
- January 03, 2024 14:16WSA 15/4 in 10 overs
Another over for Siraj. OUT! De Zorzi is strangled down leg-side and third wicket for Siraj. Kyle Verreynne is the new batter. He defends one back to the bowler and then is beaten as he pokes his bat out in the channel outside off-stump. Maiden wicket for Siraj.
- January 03, 2024 14:10WSA 15/3 in 9 overs
Bumrah again. Loud appeal for leg-before as Bumrah angles the ball in but it hits him quite high on the front pad. Not reviewed. OUT! That doesn’t matter because Stubbs is gone next ball. Back-of-a-length delivery and Stubbs gets an inside edge as he looks to defend it; the ball goes off the thigh pad and into the hands of Rohit Sharma at short-leg. Huge appeal first ball for leg-before as Bedingham comes in and misses a full toss. India doesn’t review and replay later shows there was an inside edge. Edged next ball and falls short of the slip cordon. FOUR-BYES! This is angling away down leg-side and beats Rahul to run away to the boundary. The first of the day.
- January 03, 2024 14:05SA 11/2 in 8 overs
Here comes Siraj again. He keeps it back-of-a-length to Stubbs. Now darts one in full and straight on the stumps and Stubbs flicks it to square-leg for a dot ball. Full and straight and defended solidly by Stubbs back to the bowler. Looks like Stubbs wants to change his bat. Outside edge but the ball goes along the ground and through backward point and gully to give Stubbs a single.
- January 03, 2024 14:01SA 10/2 in 7 overs
Bumrah to continue. Stubbs takes a quick single after pushing the ball through the off-side. Bumrah comes around the wicket to de Zorzi. Five dots in a row as Bumrah gives de Zorzi little room to work with and then ends the over with a bouncer.
- January 03, 2024 13:56WSA 9/2 in 6 overs
Siraj continues to try and cramp Elgar on leg-side. OUT! Angling across outside off but Elgar looks to punch it through cover but ends up chopping it onto his stumps. Second wicket for Siraj and India has put SA in early trouble. Debutant Tristan Stubbs will now have his task cut out as he comes out to bat. He is off the mark with a single at cover-point.
- January 03, 2024 13:51SA 8/1 in 5 overs
Bumrah starts the over with another accurate yorker and Elgar jams it out. Full and this is flicked through square by Elgar for a single. On middle and on a length, angling away slightly and de Zorzi leaves. De Zorzi is off the mark with a couple of Bumrah darts in a full toss. Bumrah now comes around the stumps and there’s an lbw appeal first ball from this angle but the umpire doesn’t budge.
- January 03, 2024 13:44WSA 5/1 in 4 overs
Siraj again. OUT! Siraj draws Markram forward and induces an outside edge that is expertly caught in the slips by Jaiswal. Tony de Zorzi comes in next. Siraj gets one to jag back in sharply and bounce a little bit extra as de Zorzi decides to leave this one that seems to be angling away. Huge appeal for caught-behind and the Indians feel they have de Zorzi strangled down leg but the umpire is unmoved. India doesn’t review.
Aiden Markram c Jaiswal b Siraj 2 (10b)
- January 03, 2024 13:40SA 5/0 in 3 overs
Bumrah continues. Angling across from back-of-a-length and Elgar shoulders arms. Good length this time and this angles further across outside off-stump and Elgar is happy to let it go again. Searing yorker and Elgar does well to dig it out. Full and punched through cover by Elgar for a couple. Short and Elgar wants to pull it but doesn’t connect too well. Left alone outside off by Elgar again to end the over.
- January 03, 2024 13:37SA 3/0 in 2 overs
Siraj from the other end. Back-of-a-length ball outside leg-stump and Elgar shuffles across and looks to flick it behind. Huge appeal by Rahul for caught behind but Siraj isn’t interested. A couple of dot balls later, Elgar gets a leading edge trying to guide a shortish delivery on leg-side. The ball loops up high in the air and falls safely over the midwicket fielder. Just one run from the over.
- January 03, 2024 13:32SA 2/0 in 1 over
Bumrah with the ball. Markram on strike. Length ball on middle and defended by Markram. He is off the second ball with a flick through square-leg for a couple of runs. Fuller, swinging away a bit and Markram fends it on off-side. Beaten! Slight movement away again and this time the ball whizzes past Markram’s outside edge. Beaten again with a similar delivery as Markram takes a big stride forward to defend. He leaves the last ball of the over.
- January 03, 2024 13:17Rohit Sharma after toss
Would’ve batted first as well. Looks a good pitch. We understand the challenge of batting first on that pitch, but nevertheless, there will be enough in the pitch for the seamers, so hopefully we’ll cash in on it. Important to forget what’s happened in the past. We understand the importance of getting runs on the board, and getting 20 wickets. Didn’t happen in the first game but we’re upbeat about what we can achieve here. Two changes. Jadeja comes back for Ashwin. Shardul misses out, Mukesh Kumar replaces him.
- January 03, 2024 13:08Playing 11s
South Africa: DeanElgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi
India: Rohit, Jaiswal, Gill, Kohli, Iyer, Rahul, Jadeja, Bumrah, Siraj, Prasidh, Mukesh
- January 03, 2024 13:03Toss Update
Elgar wins the toss and elects to bat first.
- January 03, 2024 12:53All charged up!
- January 03, 2024 12:44Dean Elgar about the Test situation in South Africa
Dean Elgar is concerned about South Africa’s Test cricket. It is virtually a South Africa-A side that will be touring New Zealand for a two-Test series because several top players are contracted to appear in the SA20.
“The situation we have been put in is not ideal,” Elgar said on the eve of South Africa’s second Test against India. “Irrespective of what has happened behind the scenes, there is still a lot of hunger for Test cricket from the guys who are playing. It is an opportunity for the players going to New Zealand to put in performances and to eventually become regular members of the squad.”READ MORE
- January 03, 2024 12:32Captain’s backing
- January 03, 2024 12:18Live Streaming Info
The second Test between South Africa and India will be telecast on the Star Sports network. The match can also be live streamed via the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- January 03, 2024 12:05PREVIEW
Table Mountain looks majestically down on Cape Town.
The flat-topped mountain lends a stunning backdrop to this gorgeous city, caressed by the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, on the West Coast of South Africa. On the foothills of the mountain lies the Newlands Cricket Ground, one of the world’s most beautiful sporting venues.
Even as the Indian and South African cricketers practised under the blazing sun on Tuesday, they may well have paused for a moment to take in the beauty of the ground, the surroundings. Quite a number of people had gathered at the venue, including a trio of Bangladeshi immigrants, one of whom swears only by Virender Sehwag, but he would do with Rohit Sharma for the time being.READ MORE
