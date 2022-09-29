IND vs SA: Arshdeep executes ‘simple’ plan in South Africa win

Arshdeep Singh normally known for his death over bowling excelled with the new ball at the Greenfield stadium and broke the back of South African batting with three wickets in the Powerplay.

On his game-changing spell, Arshdeep, who was named the Man-of-the-match, said his plan was to keep it simple and bowl at the right areas as the ball was swinging. The left-arm medium pacer also credited his fellow pacer Deepak Chahar for his success

“It was obviously a great feeling to get the wickets earlier. The plan was simple. The ball was swinging and it was important to bowl in the right areas. We bowled really well in the powerplay and credit to Chahar for keeping pressure from the other end,’‘ he said.

Arshdeep said he felt refreshed after his 10-day stint at the NCA and added that he was trying to tick all boxes during practice and implementing it on the field.

Keshav Maharaj who fought the lone battle for South Africa said his team was surprised by the amount of swing and credited the Indian bowlers for exploiting the conditions.

However, Maharaj said his side fought well and tried to make a match out of it.

“It was a difficult wicket and the ball was swinging and credit to Indian bowlers and Indian batters But we can take some positives from this match, especially the way we fought back and we will try to play better in the next match,’’ he said.