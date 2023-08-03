IND vs WI Live Score 1st T20I: Pooran, Powell take West Indies near 100; WI 96/3 (14)

WI 40/2 in 5 overs

Spin from the other end as well. Yuzvendra Chahal comes in for Arshdeep Singh. Chahal to Mayers, OUT! Chahal strikes on his first ball of the tour! He bowls full, onto the middle line, which directly hits Mayers on his toes after he positions himself awkwardly to trap the left-hander in front of the wickets. Jonson Charles comes in at number three and straight away gets off the mark with a single. Chahal to King, OUT! Yuzi on fire as the spinner removes both openers in just three deliveries. Chahal gives flight and keeps it in the middle hits king on his pads and looks plumb in front. West Indies takes a review and waste this one. Nicholas Pooran, the new batter is at number four. Chahal to Pooran, FOUR! A boundary to get off the mark for Pooran, who clears the mid-off boundary straight away. Pooran hits out of the part for SIX to end an eventful over.