IND vs WI Live Score 1st T20I: Pooran, Powell take West Indies near 100; WI 96/3 (14)

- August 03, 2023 21:12BOOM!!!
- August 03, 2023 21:11WI 96/3 in 14 overs
Kuldeep with his last over of the day. Powell takes a double to begin the over. Kuldeep floats one outside the off and Powell has a swipe at it. Edge, but Gill can’t get underneath that high chance. DROPPED!!!
Kuldeep pushes through a three consecutive dot balls against Pooran to wind up an impressive spell.
- August 03, 2023 21:07WI 92/3 in 13 overs
Chahal with his second over. Over the wicket to Pooran. Starts with a dot ball. Pooran taps one to the leg side to take a single.
Powell attempts a wild slog next up, but he fails to middle it. Just a single there. Chahal finishes the over well. Good one for India. Just five runs from it.
- August 03, 2023 21:044WI 87/3 in 12 overs
Kuldeep with his third. Kuldeep to Powell, FOUR! A powerfulshot from the captain to take full toll of the full toss. Seven off the over.
- August 03, 2023 21:024WI 80/3 in 11 overs
Hardik comes to bowl his third, Hardik to Powell, FOUR! Slower, outside off-stump ball as Powell slashes hard to clear the backward point for a boundary. 11 off the over.
- August 03, 2023 20:52WI 69/3 in 10 overs
Nicholas Pooran plays a reverse sweep off Kuldeep and a brilliant save by Mukesh at deep square leg which saves two runs. Six runs from this over as India is controlling the run rate with constant wickets. Time for a small drinks break.
- August 03, 2023 20:48WI 63/3 in 9 overs
Another brilliant over by Hardik. He is on point with his lines today and gives just two singles.
- August 03, 2023 20:42WWI 61/3 in 8 overs
Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack for Axar Patel. Kuldeep to Charles, OUT! Third down for West Indies, third wicket to the spinner! Kul-Cha is back! Charles goes for a big one to clear mid-wicket but a wonderful running catch by debutant Tilak Verma. Skipper Rovman Powell comes in. Four singles and a wicket from this over.
Johnson Charles c Tilak Varma b Kuldeep Yadav 3 (6b 0x4 0x6)
- August 03, 2023 20:35WI 57/2 in 7 overs
Skipper Hardik comes into the attack. Hardik bowls a tight over to give just three singles off his first over.
- August 03, 2023 20:326WI 54/2 in 6 overs
Pooran looks quite dangerous with his demeanour. He unleashes his leg side range to hit Axar for a maximum followed by a four as 14 runs come from this over which also brings 50-run for West Indies inside powerplay.
- August 03, 2023 20:21WWI 40/2 in 5 overs
Spin from the other end as well. Yuzvendra Chahal comes in for Arshdeep Singh. Chahal to Mayers, OUT! Chahal strikes on his first ball of the tour! He bowls full, onto the middle line, which directly hits Mayers on his toes after he positions himself awkwardly to trap the left-hander in front of the wickets. Jonson Charles comes in at number three and straight away gets off the mark with a single. Chahal to King, OUT! Yuzi on fire as the spinner removes both openers in just three deliveries. Chahal gives flight and keeps it in the middle hits king on his pads and looks plumb in front. West Indies takes a review and waste this one. Nicholas Pooran, the new batter is at number four. Chahal to Pooran, FOUR! A boundary to get off the mark for Pooran, who clears the mid-off boundary straight away. Pooran hits out of the part for SIX to end an eventful over.
- August 03, 2023 20:176WI 29/0 in 4 overs
Hardik introduces spin. Axar Patel comes into the attack. Kings take a single. Mayers too gets a single to get off the mark after playing six deliveries, Axar to King, SIX! Inside-out over covers for a beautiful maximum.
- August 03, 2023 20:154WI 21/0 in 3 overs
Arshdeep continues. Arshdeep to King, FOUR! Short, going down the line as King pulls it over short fine-leg for his fourth boundary. He takes a single before Mayers plays out two dots to end the over.
- August 03, 2023 20:114WI 16/0 in 2 overs
Mukesh Kumar, from the other end. Mukesh to King, FOUR! Uses his feet to come to the length of the ball and lofts it over mid-on for a boundary. Mukesh to King, FOUR! A third boundary for Brandon King, this time he chooses cover to clear the field. A single and two dots to end the over which gave nine from it.
- August 03, 2023 20:034WI 7/0 in 1 over
Arshdeep Singh, over the wicket for King, who has the strike. He starts with an inswinger as Kings plays it with light hands. Arshdeep again bowls on the same line, this time Brandon Kings flashes with a cracker drive but gets two runs. Arshdeep to King, FOUR! Edged that ran away to the third man past Kuldeep for a boundary. Seven from the over.
- August 03, 2023 20:02Live Action
Arshdeep Singh starts with the new ball ass Brendon King along with Kyle Mayers open for West Indies.
- August 03, 2023 20:01India in T20Is
Total matches - 200
Wins - 127
Losses - 63
Win % - 63.50
- August 03, 2023 19:58200th T20I for India
Team India is playing its 200th T20I, becoming only the second team after Pakistan to play 200 T20Is!
- August 03, 2023 19:54Anthem time
It is time for three anthems - India national anthem, Trinidad and Tobago anthem and West Indies cricket anthem.
- August 03, 2023 19:47Most wickets in T20I since 2022
Haris Rauf - 42 wickets
Arshdeep Singh - 41 wickets
Wanindu Hasaranga - 39 wickets
- August 03, 2023 19:40INDIA vs WEST INDIES PLAYING XI
WEST INDIES
Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Romario Shepherd
INDIA
Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar.
- August 03, 2023 19:33Toss Updates - West Indies wins toss, bat first
Rovman Powell, West Indies captain has won the toss and elected to bat first vs India.
- August 03, 2023 19:29India holds swift advantage over WI
India has won last five T20 against West Indies.
- August 03, 2023 19:23IND vs WI T20 head-to-head
Total match: 25
India: 17 wins
West Indies: 7 wins
No result: 1 match
- August 03, 2023 19:20Tilak Verma makes T20I debut
The 20-year-old Hyderabad boy, Tilak Verma is making his senior debut for India in the first T20I against West Indies.
Mukesh Kumar is also making his T20I debut after Test and ODI debut in the same series.
- August 03, 2023 19:18Time when they met their idol!
- August 03, 2023 19:13IND vs WI 1st T20 predicted XI
India
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma/Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.
West Indies
Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas.
- August 03, 2023 19:12T20 time!
- August 03, 2023 19:04IND vs WI Squad
India
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Varma
West indies
Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Brandon King, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd
- August 03, 2023 18:59IND vs WI Dream11 fantasy team
Wicketkeepers:
Ishan Kishan, Nicholas Pooran
Batters:
Shubman Gill, Shimron Hetmyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma
All-rounder:
Kyle Mayers, Hardik Pandya
Bowlers:
Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Alzarri Joseph
Team Composition: IND 7:4 WI Credits Left: 7.5
- August 03, 2023 18:52When and where to watch India vs West Indies 1st T20I live in India?
The first T20I between India and West Indies will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema and FanCode at 8:00 PM IST. Doordarshan (DD) Sports channel will show the Live telecast.
- August 03, 2023 18:47Welcome
Welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the first T20I between India and West Indies at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba in Trinidad. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live-action.
