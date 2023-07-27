MagazineBuy Print

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Why are West Indies players wearing black armbands?

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: The Windies men are wearing armbands to pay tribute to the passing of former Trinidad & Tobago & WI cricketer Raphick Jumadeen. 

Published : Jul 27, 2023 20:04 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
West Indies players stand at attention for the national anthem at the start of the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between West Indies and India, at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
West Indies players stand at attention for the national anthem at the start of the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between West Indies and India, at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. | Photo Credit: AFP
West Indies players stand at attention for the national anthem at the start of the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between West Indies and India, at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. | Photo Credit: AFP

The West Indies cricket team is wearing black armbands against India in its first One-Day international match on Thursday at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, in Barbados. 

The Windies men are wearing armbands to pay tribute to the passing of former Trinidad & Tobago & WI cricketer Raphick Jumadeen. 

West Indies Cricket Board (Cricket West Indies) confirmed the same on social media platform Twitter. 

“The  #MenInMaroon are wearing black arm bands today to acknowledge the passing of former Trinidad & Tobago & WI cricketer Raphick,” the tweet stated. 

Jumadeen, a left-arm spinner, appeared in 12 Tests for the West Indies between 1972 and 1979. He had 29 international wickets, 347 First-Class scalps, and 21 List-A wickets. 

India won the toss and elected to bowl first as Mukesh Kumar is making his ODI debut for the men-in-blue. 

