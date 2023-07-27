IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Why are West Indies players wearing black armbands?

The West Indies cricket team is wearing black armbands against India in its first One-Day international match on Thursday at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, in Barbados.

The Windies men are wearing armbands to pay tribute to the passing of former Trinidad & Tobago & WI cricketer Raphick Jumadeen.

West Indies Cricket Board (Cricket West Indies) confirmed the same on social media platform Twitter.

“The #MenInMaroon are wearing black arm bands today to acknowledge the passing of former Trinidad & Tobago & WI cricketer Raphick,” the tweet stated.

Jumadeen, a left-arm spinner, appeared in 12 Tests for the West Indies between 1972 and 1979. He had 29 international wickets, 347 First-Class scalps, and 21 List-A wickets.

India won the toss and elected to bowl first as Mukesh Kumar is making his ODI debut for the men-in-blue.