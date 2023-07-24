WI vs IND, 2nd Test: India eight wickets away from a series clean sweep against West Indies

India put itself in the pole position to win the second Test against West Indies courtesy of some aggressive batting and disciplined bowling on Day Four at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Monday.

West Indies, chasing a daunting 365-run target, started steadily before being dragged down to 76 for two at the end of the day’s play, with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin getting both the wickets.

India, after being kept at an arm’s length for most of Day Three, stirred the pot early in the day, with Mohammed Siraj leading the charge with a fifer to bowl West Indies out for 255 in the first innings.

Indian then shot right out of the blocks with, openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal putting on a 98-run stand at break-neck pace.

Jaiswal kicked off the proceedings by taking on pacer Kemar Roach in the first over with a six and a four.

Rohit started his onslaught in the second over with a four against Alzarri Joseph. The right-handed batter would later smoke Roach for a boundary and six a couple of overs later.

The Indian skipper was given a couple of life, through missed catches, before he got to his fifty. India lost both its openers on either side of a rain break, following which Ishan Kishan, who was promoted to No 4, stormed in with a 33-ball fifty, prompting Rohit into declaring.

Despite hopes of winning bordering the improbable, captain Kraigg Brathwaite began earnestly for the Caribbeans with an uncharacteristically aggressive knock, studded with flowing drives. He was backed up by a steadfast Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who held up the other end in their opening partnership.

But West Indies’ hoped of getting through the day unscathed was disturbed by Ashwin who took two quick wickets to help India regain the upper hand.