_DSC9226.jpg

Deodhar Trophy: Tournament favourite South Zone to open campaign against North Zone

Most teams in the tournament are evenly matched with players who have done well in last year’s Vijay Hazare tournament and the IPL, finding a place in their respective zonal squads.

Published : Jul 23, 2023 21:21 IST , Pondicherry - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Mayank Agarwal, fresh from success at the Duleep Trophy, will look to continue his momentum, leading South Zone at the Deodhar Trophy.
Mayank Agarwal, fresh from success at the Duleep Trophy, will look to continue his momentum, leading South Zone at the Deodhar Trophy. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu
infoIcon

Mayank Agarwal, fresh from success at the Duleep Trophy, will look to continue his momentum, leading South Zone at the Deodhar Trophy. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu

After a four-year break, the Deodhar Trophy - last held in 2019-20- returns to the Indian cricketing calendar, with the tournament set to kick off on Monday here at the Cricket Association of Pondicherry grounds.

Like the Duleep Trophy, the one-day tournament reverts to a zonal format, with the six teams playing each other once in a round-robin format on alternate days starting Monday before the top two fight for the title on August 3.

At a time when one-day cricket is fighting for relevance, this edition of the Deodhar Trophy might have a small purpose considering it is a World Cup year.

Though it is understood that the selectors have shortlisted 20 players for the prestigious event, the tournament offers players in the fringes below to show what they can do and make a last-minute impression in case a spot is available closer to the event.

With the Vijay Hazare Trophy set to be held only after the World Cup, the next two weeks could become crucial for players and the selectors to finalise backup options.

Some of the players to watch out for include the likes of pacer Shivam Mavi, all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, and Washington Sundar, who was part of the one-day set-up as recently as the three-match series against Australia earlier this year.

“If a player can have an extraordinary tournament, you never know, an opportunity to play in the World Cup is looming ahead or even long-term get into the one-day squad,” said Central Zone skipper Venkatesh.

As for the tournament, most teams are evenly matched with players who have done well in last year’s Vijay Hazare tournament and the IPL, finding a place in their respective zonal squads.

The Mayank Agarwal-led South Zone side - which won the Duleep Trophy last week - and West Zone will start the tournament as favourites with some pedigreed players in their line-up.

However, the teams had only one day of proper practice after persistent drizzle on Sunday forced players to the indoor nets where the batters could take some throwdowns and a few spinners rolling their arms over.

Monday’s matches: West Zone vs North East Zone, CAP Ground 2 (9 a.m.); East Zone vs Central Zone, CAP Ground 3 (9 a.m.); *North Zone vs South Zone (1.30 p.m.), Siechem Stadium.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
Team India will traverse 8400 kms over 35 days during the group phase of the 2023 ODI World Cup, venturing into nine cities.

Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

Ayon Sengupta
