Deodhar Trophy 2023: Nitish Rana to lead North Zone

Nitish Rana has been as the captain of the North Zone for the upcoming Deodhar Trophy that will be played from July 24 at Puducherry.

The Delhi batsman was the skipper of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2023 and score three half-centuries from the 14 matches he played for KKR.

Abhishek Sharma, wicketkeeper-batsman Prabhsimran Singh and Harshit Rana also found a place in the 15-member squad. The trio is also part of the India squad for the Emerging Teams Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka between July 13 and 23.

Shivam Dube included in West Zone squad for Deodhar Trophy

In the event of India reaching the final in that tournament, they will join the North Zone squad at a later date. The likes of Mayank Dagar and Manan Vaohra have been named in the list of stand-by players.

“If India reaches the finals, there may be a delay in them joining the team and the stand-bye players will play the the first game in that case,” said North Zone selection committee convenor Anirudh Chaudhary.

North Zone squad: Nitish Rana (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, SG Rohilla, S Khajuria, Mandeep Singh, Himanshu Rana, Vivrant Sharma, Nishant Sindhu, Rishi Dhawan, Yudhvir Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande.

Stand-by players: Mayank Dagar, Mayank Yadav, Arslan Khan, Shubham Arora, Yuvraj Singh, Manan Vohra, Aqib Nabi, Shivank Vashisht.