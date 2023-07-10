ICC re-elects Bajwa, Usmani in CEC for two more years, Denmark’s Butt is new entrant

Cricket Canada’s Rashpal Bajwa and Emirates Cricket Board’s Mubashshir Usmani were re-elected as Associate Member representatives in the Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) following a vote at the ICC Annual Conference, here on Monday.
Bajwa and Usmani were re-elected to serve another two-year term on the CEC and they will be joined by Umair Butt (Danish Cricket Association).
The three candidates received the highest number of votes from the Associate Member electorate and will be part of the CEC and the ICC Development Committee from July 14, 2023 through to the end of the 2025 ICC Annual Conference.
