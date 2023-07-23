MagazineBuy Print

Deodhar Trophy: East Zone has its hands full against a strong Central Zone

East Zone will take inspiration from the technicality of being defending champion in 2014-15, the last time the Deodhar Trophy was contested between zonal teams. 

Published : Jul 23, 2023 19:51 IST , Puducherry - 3 MINS READ

Dhruva Prasad
Central Zone’s Shivam Mavi during practice ahead of the Deodhar Trophy match against East Zone at CAP Ground 3 in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS/ The Hindu
A host of old plotlines, accentuated by the passage of time, will come together when East Zone takes on Central Zone in a Deodhar Trophy fixture at the Cricket Association Puducherry (CAP) Ground 3 on Monday.  

As the contrived identities of three randomly selected teams by the BCCI make way for the return of the more relevant inter-zonal format for the 50-over tournament, East Zone will take little inspiration from the technicality of being defending champion, having won the title in 2014-15, the last time the Deodhar Trophy was contested between zonal teams.  

Captain Saurabh Tiwary and Virat Singh are the only players in the East Zone team from that title-winning squad and will be the guiding lights of an inexperienced batting line-up comprising promising talent such as Sudip Kumar Gharami, Abishek Porel and Subhranshu Senapati.  

READ MORE: Smriti Mandhana bats for neutral umpires after controversy mars IND-W vs BAN-W third ODI

Abhimanyu Easwaran, who has only peeped through the national selection door, without being allowed a significant leeway over its threshold, will have a point to prove, especially after scores of 0 and 11 in the recently concluded Duleep Trophy.

All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed, under-utilised by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL (Indian Premier League) 2023, will be a vital cog in balancing a team which is light on bowling resources and will hope to make a case for himself and add to his international experience of three ODIs. 

His RCB teammate Akash Deep will spearhead the pace department, which will include Tripura’s Manishankar Murasingh, who picked a fifer against Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy.  

Time heals but often also embarks on a cycle of bitter irony, making the regret of not progressing more pronounced. It has been four years since the 2019 ODI World Cup and the last edition of the Deodhar Trophy but Indian cricket is grappling with a similar question – what about the middle-order – especially in the wake of injuries to KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.  

As the home World Cup looms and the clamour for an ICC title grows louder, the Deodhar Trophy could throw up some answers. Rinku Singh, the miracle-maker of IPL 2023 who was recently included in India’s Asian Games squad, could be a contender while his Central Zone skipper Venkatesh Iyer, a stand-by for the Asiad, will also sense an outside opportunity though his lack of bowling of late hasn’t helped his cause.  

However, given the pace battery at his disposal, few could blame Venkatesh if he chooses not to take the ball. Mohsin Khan, Akash Madhwal, Shivam Mavi, Aniket Chaudhary and Yash Thakur offer a tantalising array of options and form a formidable attack that will be a force to reckon with for all teams.  

Meanwhile, the batting unit, stacked with personnel who average more than 50 in List A cricket (Yash Dubey, Madhav Kaushik, Rinku) and rounded off by all-rounder Aditya Sarwate, makes Central Zone a firm favourite to lift the title. 

THE SQUADS
EAST ZONE
Saurabh Tiwary (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran (vc), Sudip Gharami, Subhranshu Senapati, Reshab Das, Utkarsh Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Abishek Porel, Virat Singh, Riyan Parag, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avinav Chowdhury, Mura Singh, Muktar Hussain, Akash Deep. 
CENTRAL ZONE
Venkatesh Iyer (c), Madhav Kaushik, Shivam Chaudhary, Yash Dubey, Yash Kothai, Rinku Singh, Aryan Juyal, Upendra Yadav, Karan Sharma, Aditya Sarvatey, Yash Thakur, Shivam Mavi, Aniket Chaudhary (vc), Mohsin Khan, Akash Madhwal.
Match starts at 9 AM IST.

