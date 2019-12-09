India vs West Indies: Team India will bounce back, says Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube has had good memories of Thiruvananthapuram. It was here two months ago against the visiting South Africa A that he played a couple of match winning knocks.

Promoted to a new role as number three in the second T20 against West Indies, Dube passed the test with flying colours. The Mumbai all-rounder scored a 30-ball 54, earning praise from captain Virat Kohli.

The all-rounder said he was happy with his performance but was disappointed that his knock didn't help his team win the match.

Dube further said the dropped chances early in the West Indies innings was crucial but backed Team India to bounce back and win the series.

"The dropped chances were crucial. It is part of the game. They also dropped some. We had a good total here today but we failed to grab our chances. But we have a good team and we back ourselves to win the series,'' Dube said.

'Rohit helped me calm my nerves'

Dube revealed that he was nervous and was under pressure at the start of the innings and it was Rohit Sharma who helped him calm his nerves.

"I got the opportunity to bat at number three which was a big deal for me. There was some pressure. Rohit bhai asked me to back my ability. He helped me to clam the nerves which a senior player should do. I got the momentum after hitting a six and then I was playing my natural game. I always back my ability to clear any ground and it is my strength and I always play like this,'' he said.

Hayden Walsh the West Indies leg spinner was obviously pleased with his game changing spell in the middle overs which restricted the Indian total.

The leg spinner said it was a great feeling to play a part in the team's win and keep the series alive. Walsh said he worked really hard to find his way into the West Indian team

"It is roller coaster ride for me and I put in a lot of work. I did well in the CPL and obviously caught the selectors eye. I bowled a lot in the nets and it obviously helped here,'' he said.