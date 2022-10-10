Cricket

India women beat Thailand by nine wickets in T20 Asia Cup

PTI
10 October, 2022 15:15 IST
Sneh Rana rattled Thailand with figures of 3 for 9.

Sneh Rana rattled Thailand with figures of 3 for 9.

India’s all-round performance catapulted it to a nine-wicket win over Thailand in the Women’s Asia Cup in Bangladesh on Monday.

Smriti Mandhana, playing her 100th T20I, stood in for Harmanpreet Kaur and opted to bowl. Thailand struggled to navigate the Indian spin attack as its innings folded for 37 in 15.1 overs. All-rounder Sneh Rana (3/9) led the attack with a three-wicket haul.

India waltzed past the finish line with nine wickets and 84 balls to spare. India has now finished the league stage with 10 points and five wins from six matches.

Thailand now has six points from six matches and is fourth on the table behind Bangladesh, which has four points. Thailand’s semifinal hopes now rest on Bangladesh, which will face UAE on Tuesday.

Brief scores
India Women 40 for 1 (Meghana 20*, Vastrakar 12*) beat  Thailand Women 37 (Rana 3-9, Gayakwad 2-8) by nine wickets

