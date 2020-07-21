Cricket Cricket Indian women’s team pulls out of proposed tour of England - report The ECB had been in talks with the BCCI and CSA to host a tri-series in September, 2020. PTI London 21 July, 2020 13:10 IST The Indian women’s cricket team’s scheduled tour of England in June for a bilateral series was postponed due to COVID-19. - AP PTI London 21 July, 2020 13:10 IST The Indian women’s cricket team has pulled out of the proposed tour of England due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a media report.The Indian women’s team was originally slated to play a bilateral series comprising three One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals against England in June which got postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced it was in talks with its Indian and South African counterparts to host a tri-series in September.ALSO READ | Indian team needs to learn how to handle pressure - Hemlata Kala“With South Africa due to arrive later in the summer, it had been hoped the three sides would play a tri-series, but the rising number of cases in India mean they will not be able to travel,” the BBC reported.“It is understood England will try to extend the series against the Proteas,” the report said.The women’s T20 World Cup in Australia was the last big-ticket event to be held before the COVID-19 pandemic brought all sporting activities to a halt in March. With the cases rising rapidly in India, it is not clear when the players can assemble for a training camp. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos