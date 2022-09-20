Sourav Ganguly to represent CAB in the Annual General Meeting of BCCI

Sourav Ganguly will represent the Cricket Association of Bengal at the Annual General Meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), while Avishek Dalmiya has been nominated as the alternate representative.

The decision was taken at the CAB's apex council meeting in Kolkata on Tuesday. Following the latest protocols, the association has decided to nominate two representatives for the Board's AGM as a back-up.

With the BCCI Annual General Meeting set to be held in the third week of October, the state associations, too, have started preparing for their respective AGMs.

Most state units initially thought of completing their AGMs by October 16 - before the BCCI AGM - but it seems, with very little time left, most state units will have to hold their annual meetings and elections after the BCCI general body.

The CAB plans to host its AGM by the fourth week of October, even though a date has not been finalised yet.

The association, however, has appointed Sushant Ranjan Upadhyaya as the electoral officer for the AGM.

"For the AGMs to be held, the state units need to issue a notice at least 21 days in advance, and it appears that some associations might have to hold their meetings after the Board's AGM is over in the third week of October," a source said.

There is a speculation that Ganguly (R) may take up a position at the International Cricket Council, while Jay Shah could be the front-runner for the BCCI president’s position. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

During the CAB's apex council meeting, the house was also informed that in view of the honourable Supreme court's recent judgement certain amendments to the constitution are required to be registered.

Following the Supreme Court relief on the cooling-off clause in the constitution, there is a belief that the BCCI could continue with the same set of office bearers, even though there is still a bit of suspense on whether Ganguly will take up another term as the president.

There is a speculation that he may take up a position at the International Cricket Council, while Jay Shah could be the front-runner for the BCCI president's position. However, there hasn't been any response from Ganguly or Shah yet.

Before taking over as the BCCI president, Ganguly was the head of the CAB.