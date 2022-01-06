Cricket India India Mithali Raj to captain India in 2022 Women's World Cup Uncapped 25-year-old seamer Renuka Singh Thakur gets a look-in; left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht misses out in 15-member squad. Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 06 January, 2022 10:15 IST FILE PHOTO: Mithali Raj of India bats of India during the 3rd Women's One Day International between England and India at New Road on July 03, 2021 in Worcester, England. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 06 January, 2022 10:15 IST Mithali Raj will captain the Indian women's team for four One-Day Internationals against New Zealand in February, 2022, and the subsequent 50-over World Cup in March.The 15-member squad is nearly identical to the squad for the tour of Australia last year. Left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht misses out and has been kept as a standby player, while fast bowler Renuka Singh Thakur, who is yet to play ODIs, has been included.More to follow...SquadMithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Raut.Standby players: Ekta Bisht, S. Meghna, Simran Dil Bahadur. Read more stories on India. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :