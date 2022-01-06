Mithali Raj to captain India in 2022 Women's World Cup

Mithali Raj will captain the Indian women's team for four One-Day Internationals against New Zealand in February, 2022, and the subsequent 50-over World Cup in March.

The 15-member squad is nearly identical to the squad for the tour of Australia last year. Left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht misses out and has been kept as a standby player, while fast bowler Renuka Singh Thakur, who is yet to play ODIs, has been included.

