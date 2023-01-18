Shubman Gill put himself in the record books when he hit Lockie Ferguson for three back-to-back sixes to complete his first double century in One-Day Internationals against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Gill, reached the mark in 145 deliveries, making him the third-fastest Indian to reach the milestone.

Here are the list on fastest Indians to hit a double hundred.

Ishan Kishan - 126 balls vs Bangladesh (2022)

India’s Ishan Kishan celebrates after scoring a double-century during the third one-day international cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Chittagong, Bangladesh, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Ishan Kishan has the record for the fastest-ever double-century in men’s ODI cricket. He scored a double hundred against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram in December 2022.

Kishan had reached the landmark in just 126 balls, surpassing Chris Gayle’s 138-ball record.

Virender Sehwag - 140 balls vs West Indies (2011)

Virender Sehwag looks up as he celebrates scoring a double century during the fourth ODI against West Indies at The Holkar Stadium in Indore. | Photo Credit: AFP

Indian opener Virender Sehwag smashed his way into the record books with his stupendous double century against the West Indies in 2011.

Sehwag scored his double century in just 140 balls, making him the fastest double centurion at the time.

This innings made Sehwag India’s top scorer in ODIs until Rohit Sharma broke it with 264 against Sri Lanka in Kolkata in 2014.

Shubman Gill - 145 balls vs New Zealand (2023)

Shubman Gill celebrates his double century during the first ODI vs New Zealand, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Shubman Gill became the youngest ever to score an ODI double century. He made 208 off 149 deliveries against New Zealand in the 1st ODI at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The 23-year-old became the fifth Indian and joined the elite list of players who have a double century to their name in One-Day Internationals.

Gill also became the fastest (19 innings) Indian to reach 1000 ODI runs during the game.

Sachin Tendulkar - 147 balls vs South Africa (2010)

Sachin Tendulkar throws his arms up into the air as he celebrates scoring a world record-breaking double century during the second ODI against South Africa at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sachin Tendulkar made history at the Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior on February 2010, when he became the first men’s cricketer to score a double century in One-Day International.

Sachin scored 200 runs in 147 deliveries, a record in men’s cricket until Virender Sehwag broke it a year later in 2011.

Rohit Sharma - 151 balls vs Sri Lanka in 2014

India’s Rohit Sharma celebrates after scoring a double century during the 4th ODI against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata, on November 13, 2014. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Rohit Sharma’s fastest double hundred, out of his three in ODIs, came against Sri Lanka in 2014 at the Eden Gardens. He reached the double-century mark in 151 deliveries, and eventually ended his innings at 264 runs.

Rohit Sharma - 151 balls vs Sri Lanka in 2017

India’s captain Rohit Sharma raises his bat to celebrate scoring a double century during the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Mohali, 2017. | Photo Credit: AP

Rohit’s third double century in ODIs, against Sri Lanka in 2017 at Mohali, was also scored in 151 deliveries. The innings saw Rohit become the first cricketer to score three double centuries in ODI cricket.

Rohit Sharma - 156 balls vs Australia in 2013

Rohit Sharma of India after scoring his double century during the seventh ODI against Australia at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on November 2, 2013. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH

The current Indian captain scored his first 200 against Australia in 2013 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Bengaluru.

Rohit Sharma reached the 200-run mark in 156 balls, making him only the (then) third batter to reach the milestone.