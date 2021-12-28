Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata.

Sources close to the former India captain have confirmed that the 49-year-old had slight fever on Sunday after which he was tested for the virus."On Monday night, at around 11.30pm, he was admitted to a city hospital, where he has been kept under observation," the source said.

The former India captain has a CT value of 19.5 and his test sample will now be sent to the laboratory for Genome Reference Sequence.

Ganguly is doubly vaccinated and has been travelling extensively, taking part in all professional activities. While Ganguly has tested positive for the virus, his close contacts - wife Dona and daughter Sana - have tested negative.

