IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI: India vs New Zealand predicted playing XI, top fantasy picks, squads

Team India and New Zealand will face off in the first ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

FINAL PLAYING XIs IN THE 1st ODI

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand Playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(wk/c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Henry Shipley, Blair Tickner

IND VS NZ PREDICTED XI FOR THE FIRST ODI

India will be confident against New Zealand after whitewashing Sri Lanka 3-0 in the ODI series. KL Rahul and Axar Patel are unavailable due to family commitments. Ishan Kishan will replace Rahul, and Hardik Pandya will return after being rested from the third ODI against Sri Lanka. Washington Sundar will mostly replace Axar.

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.

The Blackcaps will be without its full-time skipper Kane Williamson and Tim Southee. Tom Latham will lead the side. New Zealand is likely to field the same XI that faced Pakistan in the previous ODI, with Herny Nicholls replacing Williamson and youngster Henry Shipley coming in for Southee.

New Zealand Predicted XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(wk/c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Henry Shipley

IND VS NZ DREAM11 PREDICTION

DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTION Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham, Ishan Kishan Batters: Devon Conway, Virat Kohli (c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson (vc) Team Composition: NZ 4:7 IND Credits Left: 10.5

THE SQUADS