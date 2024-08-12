PAK vs BAN: Bangladesh includes five pacers for Pakistan Test series, Taskin to be available from second match

Bangladesh has named five pacers in its squad for the upcoming two-test series in Pakistan, though Taskin Ahmed will only be available for the second match of the tour, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said.

Taskin, who last played a Test in June 2023, focused on white-ball cricket ahead of this year’s Twenty20 World Cup while also dealing with a shoulder injury.

He will play for Bangladesh A, which is also touring in Pakistan, before returning to the first team.

“He hasn’t bowled in a test since June last year and we have decided to include him in the A team for the second four-dayer against Pakistan A to get him into the rhythm for longer version matches,” chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain said in a statement on Sunday.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim is set to add to his 88 test caps after returning to the 16-man squad in place of 22-year-old Shahadat Hossain, who debuted last year.

“The likes of Mushfiqur, Mominul (Haque) and Shakib (Al Hasan) have played 216 matches combined and there is no substitute for that kind of experience,” Hossain said.

Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan ahead of schedule on Tuesday to hold practice sessions in Lahore. The first test will begin in Rawalpindi on August 21.