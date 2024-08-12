MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PAK vs BAN: Bangladesh includes five pacers for Pakistan Test series, Taskin to be available from second match

Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan ahead of schedule on Tuesday to hold practice sessions in Lahore. The first test will begin in Rawalpindi on August 21.

Published : Aug 12, 2024 10:55 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Taskin, who last played a Test in June 2023, focused on white-ball cricket ahead of this year’s Twenty20 World Cup while also dealing with a shoulder injury.
Taskin, who last played a Test in June 2023, focused on white-ball cricket ahead of this year’s Twenty20 World Cup while also dealing with a shoulder injury. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak/The Hindu
infoIcon

Taskin, who last played a Test in June 2023, focused on white-ball cricket ahead of this year’s Twenty20 World Cup while also dealing with a shoulder injury. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak/The Hindu

Bangladesh has named five pacers in its squad for the upcoming two-test series in Pakistan, though Taskin Ahmed will only be available for the second match of the tour, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said.

Taskin, who last played a Test in June 2023, focused on white-ball cricket ahead of this year’s Twenty20 World Cup while also dealing with a shoulder injury.

He will play for Bangladesh A, which is also touring in Pakistan, before returning to the first team.

“He hasn’t bowled in a test since June last year and we have decided to include him in the A team for the second four-dayer against Pakistan A to get him into the rhythm for longer version matches,” chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain said in a statement on Sunday.

ALSO READ: England captain Ben Stokes helped off field with possible hamstring injury ahead of Sri Lanka series

Wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim is set to add to his 88 test caps after returning to the 16-man squad in place of 22-year-old Shahadat Hossain, who debuted last year.

“The likes of Mushfiqur, Mominul (Haque) and Shakib (Al Hasan) have played 216 matches combined and there is no substitute for that kind of experience,” Hossain said.

Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan ahead of schedule on Tuesday to hold practice sessions in Lahore. The first test will begin in Rawalpindi on August 21.

Bangladesh squad:
Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed

Related Topics

Taskin Ahmed /

Mushfiqur Rahim /

Bangladesh /

Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vinesh Phogat CAS appeal live updates: IOA statement puts responsibility of disqualification on athlete
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs BAN: Bangladesh includes five pacers for Pakistan Test series, Taskin to be available from second match
    Reuters
  3. Robin Van Persie starts coaching journey on a sour note, loses opening game to Ajax
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Griner overcome with emotion after gaining Games gold
    AFP
  5. At the Paris Olympics, cities and countries were discreetly making their case to host in 2036
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. PAK vs BAN: Bangladesh includes five pacers for Pakistan Test series, Taskin to be available from second match
    Reuters
  2. WI vs SA, 1st Test: South Africa leads Windies by 154 runs after more rain
    Reuters
  3. SA vs WI, 1st Test: Maharaj helps South Africa keep West Indies at bay on rain-affected Day 3
    AP
  4. SA vs WI, 1st Test: Half-centuries by Bavuma and De Zorzi lead South Africa to 344/8 against West Indies
    AP
  5. SA vs WI, 1st Test: South Africa reach 45-1 against West Indies before rain on day one
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vinesh Phogat CAS appeal live updates: IOA statement puts responsibility of disqualification on athlete
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs BAN: Bangladesh includes five pacers for Pakistan Test series, Taskin to be available from second match
    Reuters
  3. Robin Van Persie starts coaching journey on a sour note, loses opening game to Ajax
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Griner overcome with emotion after gaining Games gold
    AFP
  5. At the Paris Olympics, cities and countries were discreetly making their case to host in 2036
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment