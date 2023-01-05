PAK vs NZ: Masood, Sohail recalled by Pakistan for ODIs against New Zealand

Pakistan recalled left-handed batters Shan Masood and Haris Sohail for the three-match one-day international series against New Zealand next week.

Masood hasn’t featured in ODIs since 2019 against Australia, while Sohail played his 42nd and last match in 2020 against Zimbabwe.

Interim chief selector Shahid Afridi said he wanted Pakistan to make maximum use of 11 ODIs ahead of the Asia Cup and the World Cup this year, and Masood and Sohail could be useful in the top order.

The three-match New Zealand series in Karachi starts on Monday.

Sohail has scored prolifically in recent domestic cricket and Masood has featured regularly for Pakistan since making his Twenty20 debut in September.

Uncapped batters Tayyab Tahir and Kamran Ghulam along with wrist spinner Usama Mir were rewarded for their impressive performances in the domestic circuit by being picked.

The selectors also included fast bowler Haris Rauf and opening batter Fakhar Zaman after both overcame injuries. Rauf was hurt during his debut test against England in Rawalpindi last month and Fakhar suffered a knee injury during the Asia Cup.

However, fast bowler Shaheen Afridi was ruled out after the medical panel said he needed more time to regain complete fitness from a knee injury during the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Allrounder Shadab Khan will also miss out after he broke his right index finger last week while competing in Australia’s Big Bash League.