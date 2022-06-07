Cricket International International SL vs AUS: Sri Lanka names two spinners Hasaranga and Theekshana for first T20 against Australia Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis were also named in the Dasun Shanaka-led team to face the world champion in Colombo in the first game of the three-match series. Reuters 07 June, 2022 14:03 IST Hasaranga was last seen in action in the Indian Premier League, playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore. - SPORTZPICS FOR IPL Reuters 07 June, 2022 14:03 IST Sri Lanka included Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, recently back from playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), in its side for the first Twenty20 against Australia on Tuesday as it look to test the visitor with spin. Here's your playing XI for the 1st T20I against Australia! #SLvAUS #CheerForLions pic.twitter.com/LIZTh6kmT8— Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) June 7, 2022 Batters Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis were also named in the Dasun Shanaka-led team to face the world champion in Colombo in the first game of the three-match series.Among the notable omissions was young quick Matheesha Pathirana, who caught the eye playing for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.ALSO READ | Australia's tour to give Sri Lanka Cricket a financial boost Australia announced its team on Monday, sticking with the three-pronged pace attack that led them to the World Cup last year. Kane Richardson was chosen alongside Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood with Ashton Agar selected as the sole spinner.Sri Lanka suffered a 4-1 series loss to Australia earlier this year.Teams:Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan ThusharaAustralia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood Read more stories on International. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :