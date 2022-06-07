SL vs AUS: Sri Lanka names two spinners Hasaranga and Theekshana for first T20 against Australia

Sri Lanka included Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, recently back from playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), in its side for the first Twenty20 against Australia on Tuesday as it look to test the visitor with spin.

Here's your playing XI for the 1st T20I against Australia! #SLvAUS #CheerForLions pic.twitter.com/LIZTh6kmT8 — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) June 7, 2022

Batters Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis were also named in the Dasun Shanaka-led team to face the world champion in Colombo in the first game of the three-match series.

Among the notable omissions was young quick Matheesha Pathirana, who caught the eye playing for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Australia announced its team on Monday, sticking with the three-pronged pace attack that led them to the World Cup last year. Kane Richardson was chosen alongside Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood with Ashton Agar selected as the sole spinner.

Sri Lanka suffered a 4-1 series loss to Australia earlier this year.