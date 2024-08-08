MagazineBuy Print

SA vs WI, 1st Test: South Africa reach 45-1 against West Indies before rain on day one

South Africa lost opener Aiden Markram after he and Tony de Zorzi had put on 43 runs for the first wicket in a slow start on a flat track.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 11:44 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Aiden Markram and Tony de Zorzi of South Africa in action during day 1 of the 1st Test match between West Indies and South Africa at Queen’s Park Oval.
Aiden Markram and Tony de Zorzi of South Africa in action during day 1 of the 1st Test match between West Indies and South Africa at Queen’s Park Oval. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Aiden Markram and Tony de Zorzi of South Africa in action during day 1 of the 1st Test match between West Indies and South Africa at Queen's Park Oval. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

South Africa reached 45-1 before heavy rain forced an early close to the first day of the first test against the West Indies in Port of Spain, Trinidad on Wednesday.

South Africa lost opener Aiden Markram after he and Tony de Zorzi had put on 43 runs for the first wicket in a slow start on a flat track.

Markram was bowled by Jason Holder just before play was halted, scoring nine runs off 34 balls.

ALSO READ | PAK vs BAN: Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen retained in Pakistan Test squad for Bangladesh series

De Zorzi was unbeaten on 32 and Tristan Stubbs on two.

It was Holder’s first ball of his spell that took out Markram’s off stump before the heavens opened some 70 minutes after play started.

The West Indies managed to bowl 15 overs and play will resume 30 minutes early on Thursday to catch up the lost time.

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat, hoping to make an imposing score on a batting-friendly wicket.

Related Topics

South Africa /

West Indies

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

