IND vs AUS: ‘The way Virat was running, it didn’t look like he was sick,’ says Axar Patel

Soon after Virat Kohli scored a Test century after three years and three months, his wife Anushka Sharma put up his video with the caption, “Playing through sickness with this composure. Inspiring me always…”

That put social media in a frenzy, with fans wondering what happened to Kohli, who batted on for 516 minutes on Sunday and ensured a 91-run lead for India in reply to Australia’s 480 in the first innings.

While it is learnt that Kohli felt slightly feverish after the third day’s play, neither the Indian team management nor Axar Patel, who forged a 162-run stand with Kohli in 216 balls, confirmed.

“I don’t know (if Kohli was not keeping well). The way he was running, it didn’t look like he was sick with the way he built that partnership, in this heat and the way he ran... It was good to have that stand with him,” Axar said.

Having not bowled much in the series so far, Axar has let his willow do the talking, with scores of 84 and 74, respectively, in the first two Tests, and coming in at a time when Kohli needed a partnership, he complemented the batting ace with five fours and four sixes.

His 79 off 113 balls set the tone for India’s dominance. But he was disappointed to have missed out on yet another century - third time in the series.

“You have rubbed salt to wounds!” he said with a smile. “The way I was batting... and I know the chances I have missed don’t come often. Bade run karne the (I had to score big). The positive is that I batted the way I wanted to and we had a good partnership when the team needed it,” he said, adding, “I am thinking about what you said (missing out on a ton), but not thinking too much about it right now. I might feel it more when I get back to the room…”

India was at 393 for five when Axar came out to bat, and he made it a point to back Kohli.

“When I was batting with Virat bhai, there wasn’t any specific message from the team. Virat bhai told me to continue playing positively, like I do. Once we got set, bowlers weren’t getting much assistance off the pitch too. Once I got set, I was connecting deliveries which were in my radar,” he said.

“Virat bhai was also saying that 50 is now done and I can think big since 22 overs were left in the day’s play. There was no message around declaration or playing fast. The way the pitch was and he was batting on 150 and I was over 50, so runs were coming in the flow…”

With an entire day’s play remaining and with India 88 runs ahead, the home team could still force a result. But on a placid surface, the pressure will be on the bowlers.

“It’s cricket. Anything can happen anytime. If we get two to three wickets early tomorrow, they might play defensive under pressure. It’s (pitch) not like it was in the first three matches, so we just can go and run over them. You have to work hard and keep patience and keep bowling in the right areas…”