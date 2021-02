IPL Auction 2021: Full list of capped and uncapped players, previous teams, base price

A total of 292 players will go under the hammer in the Indian Premier League auction, which will be held in Chennai on February 18.

Last week, 1,114 cricketers had registered for the auction, however, the final list was pruned after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and three players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the aution.



READ: IPL auction 2021: 292 players to go under the hammer



Major points: No Sreesanth in 2021 auction list

Harbhajan, Kedar Jadhav valued at base price of Rs.2 CR INR, along with eight overseas players including Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Shakib Al Hasan and Jason Roy

Dawid Malan all set for maiden IPL auction



READ: Sreesanth fails to make it to the IPL auction 2021 list



A maximum of 61 slots are available during the auction, which will start at 3 pm on February 18 in Chennai.

Full list of players, countries and previous teams