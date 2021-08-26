IPL 2021: Krunal, Hardik Pandya join Mumbai Indians camp in UAE

Mumbai Indians star all-rounders Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya have joined the team's camp here in Abu Dhabi ahead of the resumption of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

"Humare Pandya brothers aa gaye," Mumbai Indians tweeted.

Mumbai Indians and CSK reached UAE earlier this month and have begun training.

After the match on September 19, the action will shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on Chennai Super Kings.

In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to do away with contact tracing devices for the UAE leg. The Indian board decided that Bubble Integrity Officers will do the necessary contact tracing if any player tests positive for COVID-19 in the UAE.

The board has come up with a 46-page health advisory that lays down all the pointers that everyone associated with the IPL needs to follow in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the league.