McGrath taught me to be consistent: Prasidh

Glenn McGrath influenced M. Prasidh Krishna greatly during his stint at the MRF Pace Foundation, Chennai in 2017. On Thursday, the India pacer said, the first thing he learned from the Australian great was to remain calm and composed.

The Karnataka bowler made a record-breaking start to his international career, becoming the first Indian to pick four wickets on ODI debut, as India defeated England by 66 runs to go up 1-0 in the three-match series.

"The first and foremost thing that I observed was he (McGrath) was never excited or overawed by the situation," Prasidh told the Kolkata Knight Riders website.

"And apart from that, he always spoke about being consistent. So that's the biggest part of it."

Later, Prasidh also went to Cricket Australia's Centre of Excellence in Brisbane in 2019 as part of an MoU.

READ | Shreyas Iyer to undergo shoulder surgery on April 8

"I was playing one of the university games and I got a call saying, you've been picked. So, I was excited to go there.

"I had a kind of a challenge then when we started bowling. We knew we were the best in the country, like the 15-20 of us. So there came a challenge between us and there was no better place for you to learn," he remembered.

Prasidh was picked for the Indian team after an eventful Vijay Hazare Trophy where he picked 14 wickets.

His love for speed was acquired from MotoGP sensation Valentino Rossi.

"I had followed him a lot. Maybe that's where the speed factor came in because I was, you know, seeing him go so fast. It's so much of speed. So that's where my liking for speed came into existence," he said.

ALSO READ | Animated outbursts isn't our way of operating, says Stokes in reference to Kohli's body language

Then it was his school coach, Srinivas Murthy, who asked him to focus on pace bowling because of his tall frame.

"I was tall and I was getting the ball to move back. So, he's the one who first corrected my running technique, the angle of my running, my loading and all of that. By doing all this, I also realised I was getting quicker and better. I was getting sharper with things," he said.

ALSO READ | India vs England 2nd ODI: No captain Morgan in do-or-die match, pressure on tourists

On finding a home in KKR, he said: "I had a really good tournament before coming into the KKR nets (in 2018). I had a really good Vijay Hazare Trophy; we won the tournament. So, I was coming in with a lot of confidence. I never felt like a newcomer."

High on his ODI debut, Prasidh said he wanted to take things easy ahead of the upcoming IPL.

"Will be focusing on just being there in the present, living in the present, to be calm under pressure and take it one game at a time," he concluded.