Shreyas Iyer to undergo shoulder surgery on April 8

Shreyas Iyer is set to be operated on his injured left shoulder just before the Indian Premier League opener next month. It means that Iyer would be unavailable for the entire duration of the T20 extravaganza.

Sportstar understands that Iyer, in consultation with the BCCI medical team, has decided to go under the knife on April 8. The batsman, who has been leading Delhi Capitals' resurgence in IPL, suffered a labrum tear while fielding during India's first ODI versus England on Tuesday.

While Iyer thanked his fans for their support through his social media account, the BCCI has been far from from being transparent about his injury. A Team India spokesperson during the team's media briefing on Thursday said "Shreyas has ben ruled out of the remaining two ODIs".