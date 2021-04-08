IPL 2021: Rohit's Mumbai takes on Kohli's Bangalore behind closed doors

Rohit Sharma has a legacy to defend, Virat Kohli would be looking to create one while a "been-there-done-that" MS Dhoni seems ready to pull off a fresh trick when the Indian Premier League starts on Friday, cooped up in a bio-bubble as a raging pandemic wreaks fresh havoc.

Two IPL editions within a space of five months isn't an ideal situation for all the stakeholders, but for the fans at large, watching towering sixes, toe-crushers and new talents unearthed will be a welcome diversion in the next seven weeks.

The opening encounter will be between defending champions Mumbai Indians and under-achievers Royal Challengers Bangalore and the big-hitters on both sides will ensure that necessary fireworks will be there even if fans are absent from the stands thanks to the pandemic.

An eye on the T20 World Cup

If one looks at the bigger picture, the 14th edition of IPL assumes greater significance as it is being held in a T20 World Cup year and that too in the sub-continent.

If Kohli will keep a 'Hawk Eye' on the performances of his probable list of players, it won't be any different for an Eoin Morgan or a Kieron Pollard, who would also be preparing for the mega-event while giving it their all for their respective franchises.

For Rohit, he could well walk away with a sixth trophy and the first title hat-trick of this league.

Mumbai Indians is a side that will be remembered for its aura. If Rohit fails, then Quinton de Kock will certainly succeed. If both fail, Ishan Kishan and Surya Kumar Yadav could scare the daylights out of the opposition.

And if the top-order is blown away, then the indomitable Pandya brothers (Hardik and Krunal) will be on the rivals' case.

On the outfield, Kieron Pollard will save those extra runs apart from the trademark big hits always expected of him and also bring in the change of pace suited for the Chennai track.

Trent Boult, with his swing, and Rahul Chahar, with his googlies, will also test the batsmen.

Mumbai Indians can only lose on their bad days and on good days, they are going to be a nightmare as England captain Michael Vaughan has already warned.

Kohli holds key as RCB eyes first crown

Rohit's opposite number is Kohli, who is ready to open once again but the squad composition of RCB doesn't inspire the highest confidence.

T-2 Days: Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers at RCB’s practice session



T-2 Days: Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers at RCB's practice session

Full squad training at Chepauk, and some pep talk from the experienced folks, catch what happened at yesterday's practice session on @myntra presents Bold Diaries.

Glenn Maxwell was picked for a bomb and New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson was made an overnight multi-millionaire by the franchise despite him being untested on Indian dust-bowls.

Devdutt Padikkal will be in his second season with teams analysing him way more and Yuzvendra Chahal seems to have lost his mojo.

Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini do not inspire the highest confidence in in white ball cricket at least despite their gutsy performances in Australia early this year.

Pant vs Dhoni: a clash of generation awaits

Amid all this, Dhoni will be quietly smiling and may be planning differently as it will be a placid Wankhede where CSK will be playing Delhi Capitals instead of sluggish Chepauk on Saturday.

The return of the seasoned Suresh Raina, which opens up an option to play Imran Tahir in most games, and the presence of Moeen Ali and Sam Curran as floating all-rounders gives CSK a better look than last time. Dhoni's faith in uncapped Krishnappa Gowtham also needs a bit of validation.

As Dhoni brings on his years of IPL leadership experience, his ardent "fan" and "disciple" Rishabh Pant is ready to chart his own destiny as a Delhi Capitals leader while taking inspiration from his illustrious senior's captaincy.

3 days to go for our first #IPL2021 game and we bring you the video you've been waiting for @RickyPonting met the 2021 squad for the first time and his speech gave us goosebumps even while we recorded this

Pant 2.0 after his Gabba heroics is the most confident man in Indian cricket currently and with a batting line-up that has Prithvi Shaw, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer along with the experience of Steve Smith and Ajinya Rahane, Capitals would like to finish one better than last time.

Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje's cobtribution will be as important as Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra and Axar Patel's bowling.

Sunrisers Hyderabad is one of the most low profile teams, known for on-field exploits. They have a superb assortment of foreign players comprising the prolific David Warner in batting and world's best T20 bowler Rashid Khan along with Kane Williamson, Jason Holder, Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy makes them a contender.

Archer-less Royals has a tough job at hand

Kolkata Knight Riders would expect that Andre Russell gets his six-hitting prowess back while Varun Chakravarthy is more than a one-season wonder.

Eoin Morgan would look for a settled batting order while praying that Sunil Narine isn't again called for a suspect action.

For Punjab Kings, a lot would depend on skipper KL Rahul's performance. He wouldn't mind another 'Orange Cap' while Mohammed Shami would like to make a roaring comeback in international cricket.

For Rajasthan Royals, the absence of Jofra Archer first up will certainly rob them off initial momentum and with another wobbly Indian line-up under an inconsistent Sanju Samson at the helm, the heavy-lifting is going to be done by Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Chris Morris.

Still, a play-off berth looks highly unlikely as of now.