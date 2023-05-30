CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Ambati Rayudu signs off in style

Ambati Rayudu bowed out of Indian cricket in style with a decisive knock in his final innings in the IPL final against Gujarat Titans on Monday.

Rayudu’s 19 off eight balls, which was studded with two sixes and a four, helped CSK chase down Titans’ total and secure its fifth IPL trophy.

“It has been an emotional night that culminated in a special IPL win. On that high note, I would like to announce my retirement from all forms of Indian cricket,” said Rayudu in a statement released by CSK today.

Also Read N Srinivasan to MS Dhoni after CSK won its fifth title: You have done a miracle

The 37-year-old, who represented India in 55 ODIs and six T20Is, also thanked Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) and the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) for showing faith in his talents.

I would also like to thank both the IPL teams that I played for – Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super

Kings. I am proud to finish my career as a six-time IPL winner.

“Being a part of Mumbai Indians’ first-ever IPL win in 2013 as well as winning the IPL title with Chennai Super Kings in 2018, 2021 and of course, 2023 are memories that will stay with me forever. It has also been a great privilege to play with captain MS Dhoni both with CSK and Team India. We have had some great memories over the last two decades both on and off the field, which I will always cherish,” he added.

Rayudu made his IPL debut in 2010 with the Mumbai Indians in 2010 and played for the side till the 2017 season, winning three titles. Rayudu was snapped up by CSK for the 2018 season where he recorded his best IPL season with 602 runs in 16 innings at an average of 43. Rayudu also recorded his best of 100 not out in the same edition.

In 2022, the then 36-year-old prematurely announced his IPL retirement after his fifth season with CSK. “I am happy to announce that this will be my last ipl. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and Csk for the wonderful journey,” Rayudu had tweeted. The post was, however, deleted within an hour after intervention from the CSK management.