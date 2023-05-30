IPL News

N Srinivasan to MS Dhoni after CSK won its fifth title: You have done a miracle

N. Srinivasan, Vice-Chairman and MD, India Cements, the principal sponsor of CSK, had spoken to the CSK captain on Tuesday morning over phone and congratulated him and CSK team for the great victory.

30 May, 2023
CSK’s M S Dhoni celebrating after winning the IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans.

CSK’s M S Dhoni celebrating after winning the IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets and lifted the Indian Premier League trophy for the fifth time in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Mr. Srinivasan told M S Dhoni, “ Fantastic captain. You have done a miracle. Only you can do it. We are proud of the boys and team”.

He asked Dhoni to take rest and invited him to come to Chennai with CSK team for a get- together to celebrate the victory by the management.

Mr. Srinivasan is also moved by the overwhelming affection of CSK fans to their captain. Srinivasan said, “This season has been one where the fans have demonstrated how much they love M S Dhoni. So do we”.

