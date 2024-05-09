MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Dead-ball law must be revisited during ICC Cricket Committee meeting

In the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan Royals game, a tense last-ball LBW call led to a batsman’s referral, which meant the ball was dead, potentially offering a strategic advantage to opposition captains and coaches.

Published : May 09, 2024 12:37 IST - 4 MINS READ

Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar
Giving context: If the dead ball law has to be referred to the MCC, then it would be a lot better if there were some former players who have played in the IPL and other T20 leagues in the world to be brought in for their experience. 
Giving context: If the dead ball law has to be referred to the MCC, then it would be a lot better if there were some former players who have played in the IPL and other T20 leagues in the world to be brought in for their experience.  | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Giving context: If the dead ball law has to be referred to the MCC, then it would be a lot better if there were some former players who have played in the IPL and other T20 leagues in the world to be brought in for their experience.  | Photo Credit: AP

This season has once again shown the gulf between the domestic T20 leagues and the IPL. The same can be said for Under-19 boys who are suddenly finding themselves exposed in the men’s game. There are always exceptions, of course, but the majority, on whom there were huge expectations and who went for crores of rupees, have failed to deliver.

This should not come as a surprise because the difference in standards of both batting and bowling in the domestic T20 league, Under-19 cricket, and the IPL is huge. Sure, some of these boys, with a bit more experience, can go on to become good players capable of holding their own even in the IPL. That said, to give some of these uncapped players crores of rupees is probably pushing their career progress back considerably because suddenly the focus goes missing.

ALSO READ
Sunil Gavaskar on Underwood, Raman Subba: They showed why cricket is a gentleman’s game

It is perfectly understandable for a young player who hasn’t seen such riches to get carried away by the glitz, glamour, and accessories that such sudden wealth can bring. If they have a family that can help them maintain their feet on the ground, then these boys, who are likely to fall with a thud, can be lifted and made to realise their potential a few years later.

One of the reasons that I have been propagating a salary cap for the uncapped player is mainly because there have been so many promising players at the junior level who, having acquired sudden name and fame, have gone astray and have been lost to Indian cricket. Again, when you compare what a Ranji Trophy player gets, even if he plays a full season of 35+ days but does not play IPL, he will end up earning a fraction of what the uncapped IPL guys get for playing 14 to 16 days of cricket. The BCCI is considering increasing the playing fees for the Ranji Trophy and domestic cricket, which is fantastic news, but like I said earlier, they still know that however well they perform in the Ranji Trophy or domestic cricket, one or two performances in the IPL is the shortest route to the India cap.

ALSO READ
Ranji Trophy heroics not celebrated as much as one-off IPL exploits

This year, the IPL has caused a fair bit of debate about the Impact Player and the DRS for wide balls and bouncers from some of the captains and coaches of the franchises, and this will certainly be a topic of debate for the BCCI and IPL Governing Council before the mega auction later in the year. In the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan Royals game, there was a thrilling nail-biting last-ball finish where the batter was declared LBW, and he asked for a referral. The moment that happened, the ball became dead, and even if the ball had gone to the boundary, no runs would have been added. This loophole can be exploited by many a canny captain and coach who are defending runs, particularly in the last over. This is again something that should be up for debate, but it is pretty certain that the ICC will not be able to implement it for the ensuing T20 World Cup. It can surely come up for discussion at the ICC Cricket Committee meeting that is likely to happen during the T20 World Cup, either in the USA or the West Indies.

If the law has to be referred to the MCC, then it would be a lot better if some former players who have played in the IPL and other T20 leagues in the world were brought in for their experience. The MCC makes laws, which are then to be followed by every cricket club, state, and country.

ALSO READ
Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Therefore, a committee that is going to have the biggest impact on the laws of the game must have people who have played it at the highest level and should be from different countries and not just primarily from England. I am just giving you a list of the MCC Laws Committee. I am sure they are all perfectly capable people, but apart from the former umpires, Sundaram Ravi from India and Simon Taufel, nobody seems to have any international experience. The list is as follows:

Alan Fordham (Chair)

Deborah Burns

Bob Hampshire

Lt. Col David Jukes

Paul McMahon

Claire Polosak

Sundaram Ravi

Surendiran Shanmugam

Simon Taufel

Dear readers, do you think that recently retired former Test players from other countries should be included or not?

Related Topics

Push Notification /

IPL 2024 /

Ranji Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Far from a Galactico, Joselu produces a galactic night for Real Madrid in the Champions League
    Aashin Prasad
  2. IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. Dead-ball law must be revisited during ICC Cricket Committee meeting
    Sunil Gavaskar
  4. Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich highlights, RMA 2-1 BAY (4-3 Agg), UEFA Champions League semifinal: Madrid into the final after late Joselu brace
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australian-born gymnast Brown books Paris 2024 ticket after NZ switch
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL

  1. IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. Dead-ball law must be revisited during ICC Cricket Committee meeting
    Sunil Gavaskar
  3. Sixes, Spectacle, Success: IPL’s Entertainment Bonanza
    Anindya Dutta
  4. SRH vs RCB Dream 11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. Should Mayank Yadav play T20 World Cup — former national selectors and fast bowling coach have their say 
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Far from a Galactico, Joselu produces a galactic night for Real Madrid in the Champions League
    Aashin Prasad
  2. IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. Dead-ball law must be revisited during ICC Cricket Committee meeting
    Sunil Gavaskar
  4. Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich highlights, RMA 2-1 BAY (4-3 Agg), UEFA Champions League semifinal: Madrid into the final after late Joselu brace
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australian-born gymnast Brown books Paris 2024 ticket after NZ switch
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment