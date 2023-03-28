IPL: Leading wicket-takers in Indian Premier League history ahead of 2023 season

The Indian Premier League’s 16th season will begin on March 31, with 10 teams competing across 74 matches.

While the T20 game has traditonally favour the batters over the years, numerous bowlers have excelled in the tournamnent since its inception in 2008.

West Indies veteran Dwayne Bravo has the most wickets in IPL history. The former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder scalped 183 wickets in 161 matches at an average of 23.83 and strike rate of 17.05.

Former Mumbai Indians bowler Lasith Malinga finds himself in the second position. The Sri Lankan recorded 170 wickets in 122 games, with 5 for 13 being his best bowling figures in the IPL.

Lucknow Super Giants’ latest recruit Amit Mishra and Rajasthan Royals’ leggie Yuzvendra Chahal are the joint-leading Indian wicket-takers in the tournament.

Only three overseas players are part of the top 10 wicket-takers list.

Here is the list of top-10 bowlers with the most wickets in IPL history.

MOST WICKETS IN IPL HISTORY