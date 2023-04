The 16th season of the Indian Premier League is underway. A total of 10 teams are competing in 74 league games, followed by knockouts, before the final on May 28th.

The IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday saw a six-hitting spree.

The MS Dhoni-led CSK won the humdinger by eight runs in a game where 33 maximums were hit, the joint highest in an IPL game.

The 17 Sixes hit by CSK in its inning are also its joint most in an IPL match.

Here is the top-15 list of teams to hit most sixes in an IPL innings.

TEAMS WITH MOST SIXES IN AN IPL INNINGS

S.No. Team Opposition Year Venue Total sixes in an innings 1 Royal Challengers Bangalore Pune Warriors India 2013 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 21 2 Royal Challengers Bangalore Gujarat Lions 2016 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 20 3 Delhi Daredevils Gujarat Lions 2017 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 20 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab 2015 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 18 5 Rajasthan Royals Kings XI Punjab 2015 Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 18 6 Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals 2009/10 M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 17 7 Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings 2018 M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 17 8 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore 2018 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 17 9 Kolkata Knight Riders Kings XI Punjab 2019 Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 17 10 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings 2020/21 Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 17 11 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore 2022 DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 17 12 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore 2023* M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 17 13 Chennai Super Kings Kings XI Punjab 2008 IP Bindra Stadium, Mohali 16 14 Royal Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab 2016 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 16 15 Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings 2018 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 16

(The table is updated after Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings on April 17, 2023).