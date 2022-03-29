SRH v RR head-to-head stats, IPL 2022 today's match; most runs, most wickets, full squads

Here are the head-to-head stats for the fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

All-time head-to-head: Overall: 15, SRH: 8, RR: 7

HS (RR) vs SRH: 220/3

LS (RR) vs SRH: 102/10

HS (SRH) vs RR: 201/4

LS (SRH) vs RR: 127/5

Last 5 games H2H: RR: 3, SRH: 2

Last H2H: SRH won by seven wickets, SRH 3/167 (18.3) - 5/164 (20) RR

IPL 2022: New season, new teams, new possibilities

Rank Best Batters Team Runs Scored 1. Sanju Samson RR 512 2. Ajinkya Rahane RR 347 3. Shikhar Dhawan SRH 253 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets Taken 1. James Faulkner RR 12 2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 10 3. Rashid Khan SRH 9

IPL 2022, CSK v KKR: Two new captains usher in a new era

BCCI mulls over Women's IPL with six teams in 2023

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD FULL SQUAD

Kane Williamson (c), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran (wk), T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

RAJASTHAN ROYALS FULL SQUAD

Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Arunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell.