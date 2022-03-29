IPL 2022 IPL FAQs FAQs SRH v RR head-to-head stats, IPL 2022 today's match; most runs, most wickets, full squads IPL 2022 SRH vs RR Match 5: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 15. Here are the head-to-head stats, most runs and most wickets breakdown. Team Sportstar 29 March, 2022 08:53 IST FILE PHOTO: Sanju Samson is the most prolific batter in matches between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals with 512 runs. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 29 March, 2022 08:53 IST Here are the head-to-head stats for the fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.All-time head-to-head: Overall: 15, SRH: 8, RR: 7HS (RR) vs SRH: 220/3LS (RR) vs SRH: 102/10HS (SRH) vs RR: 201/4LS (SRH) vs RR: 127/5Last 5 games H2H: RR: 3, SRH: 2Last H2H: SRH won by seven wickets, SRH 3/167 (18.3) - 5/164 (20) RR IPL 2022: New season, new teams, new possibilities RankBest BattersTeamRuns Scored1.Sanju SamsonRR5122.Ajinkya RahaneRR3473.Shikhar DhawanSRH253RankBest BowlersTeamWickets Taken1.James FaulknerRR122.Bhuvneshwar KumarSRH103.Rashid KhanSRH9 IPL 2022, CSK v KKR: Two new captains usher in a new era BCCI mulls over Women's IPL with six teams in 2023 SUNRISERS HYDERABAD FULL SQUADKane Williamson (c), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran (wk), T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi. RAJASTHAN ROYALS FULL SQUADSanju Samson (c) (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Arunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :