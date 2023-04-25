GT vs MI: Follow for all LIVE updates from the IPL game between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai India happening at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Matches played: 4
Won: 2
Lost: 2
Win%: 50.00
Last result: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by three wickets (2023)
Longest winning streak: 2 matches (May 2022-April 2023)
Longest losing streak: 2 matches (April 2023)
Matches played: 1
Gujarat Titans won: 0
Mumbai Indians won: 1
Last result: Mumbai Indians won by 5 runs (Brabourne; 2022)
MI TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023
vs RCB: Lost the toss, asked to bat - Lost by eight wickets (Bengaluru)
vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by seven wickets (Mumbai)
vs DC: Won the toss, chose to bowl - Won by six wickets (Delhi)
vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by five wickets (Mumbai)
vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 14 runs (Hyderabad)
vs PBKS: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 13 runs (Mumbai)
GT TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023
vs CSK: Won the toss, decided to field - Won by five wickets (Chennai)
vs DC: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Delhi)
vs KKR: Won the toss, chose to bat - Lost by three wickets (Ahmedabad)
vs PBKS: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mohali)
vs RR: Lost the toss, asked to bat - Lost by three wickets (Ahmedabad)
vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by seven runs (Lucknow)
MI Predicted XI (batting first): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla,
MI predicted XI (bowling first): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff
MI Impact Player options: Jason Behrendorff, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Suryakumar Yadav, Arshad Khan.
Batting first: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Mohammad Shami.
Bowling first: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma.
Impact Player options: Josh Little, R. Sai Kishore, Mohit Sharma, KS Bharat, Jayant Yadav.
Two points separate title-holder Gujarat Titans (GT) and five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of match 35 of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
As the league stage nudges the halfway mark, both teams have managed to secure early wins. However, certain shortcomings have limited them from rendering their best versions.
While GT added its fourth win with a death-bowling masterclass by Mohit Sharma and Mohammad Shami against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday, MI was handed its third defeat after a shoddy bowling effort at the death versus Punjab Kings the same day.