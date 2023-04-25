PREVIEW

Two points separate title-holder Gujarat Titans (GT) and five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of match 35 of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

As the league stage nudges the halfway mark, both teams have managed to secure early wins. However, certain shortcomings have limited them from rendering their best versions.

While GT added its fourth win with a death-bowling masterclass by Mohit Sharma and Mohammad Shami against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday, MI was handed its third defeat after a shoddy bowling effort at the death versus Punjab Kings the same day.