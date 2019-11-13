Mumbai Indians ropes in Trent Boult for IPL 2020

New Zealand pace ace, Trent Boult, will play for Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, after being traded by Delhi Capitals.

The seasoned New Zealand left-arm fast bowler made his IPL debut in 2014 and played for Delhi Capitals in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He has 38 IPL wickets from 33 games.

Uncapped fast bowler Ankit Rajpoot who joined Kings XI Punjab in 2018, too, has been traded by the side to Rajasthan Royals for all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham. Though there's no official word from the BCCI yet, sources in RR and Kings XI have confirmed the development to Sportstar.

Rajpoot, who has played 23 IPL matches and has 22 wickets, put in one of the most memorable bowling performances ever when he claimed 5-14 in a league game in the 2018 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rajpoot is the only uncapped player to have a five-wicket haul in the IPL.

Last week, Kings XI Punjab traded Ravichandran Ashwin to Delhi Capitals and brought in Jagadeesha Suchith in return. The franchise also got a sum of Rs 1.5 crore.