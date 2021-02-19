IPL 2021: Mohammed Azharuddeen delighted to be picked by RCB

Mohammed Azharuddeen watched the IPL auction live on television from his hotel room in Bengaluru on Thursday. The city would also be his base for the upcoming IPL, as he was roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 20 lakh.

“I was hopeful of getting picked by one of the franchises as I had a decent Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament,” Azharuddeen told Sportstar over phone. “To play in the IPL has been a dream for me. And I am delighted that I would be playing for RCB, as the team's captain Virat Kohli is the cricketer I admire most.”

READ: Kerala's Mohammed Azharudden stamps his class

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who made heads turn with his 54-ball 137 not out against Mumbai in the Mushtaq Ali tournament last month, said he also had great regard for another RCB superstar, A.B. de Villiers. “And I am glad that my Kerala teammate Sachin Baby has also been bought by RCB,” the 26-year-old said.

“At the moment I am focused on the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament.”