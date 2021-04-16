IPL 2021: Ben Stokes to fly out on Saturday for finger surgery

England all-rounder Ben Stokes will be out for up to 12 weeks as he needs to undergo surgery to cure the fracture on his left index finger, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed the development.

Stokes’ repeat X-ray and CT scan revealed the seriousness of the injury sustained during the Indian Premier League game between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings earlier this week.

READ| Ben Stokes injury: Five likely replacements for Rajasthan Royals's all-rounder

He is set to fly out to the UK on Saturday for the surgery scheduled in Leeds on Monday.

READ| Ben Stokes out of IPL 2021 with broken finger, confirms Rajasthan Royals

The injury occurred while completing a catch in the deep to see off West Indies batsman Chris Gayle.