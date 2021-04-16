IPL 2021 IPL IPL 2021: Ben Stokes to fly out on Saturday for finger surgery England and Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes will be out for up to 12 weeks after sustaining a fracture on his left index finger while fielding in an Indian Premier League match. Team Sportstar 16 April, 2021 16:23 IST Ben Stokes’ repeat X-ray and CT scan revealed the seriousness of the injury. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 16 April, 2021 16:23 IST England all-rounder Ben Stokes will be out for up to 12 weeks as he needs to undergo surgery to cure the fracture on his left index finger, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed the development.Stokes’ repeat X-ray and CT scan revealed the seriousness of the injury sustained during the Indian Premier League game between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings earlier this week.READ| Ben Stokes injury: Five likely replacements for Rajasthan Royals's all-rounder He is set to fly out to the UK on Saturday for the surgery scheduled in Leeds on Monday.READ| Ben Stokes out of IPL 2021 with broken finger, confirms Rajasthan Royals The injury occurred while completing a catch in the deep to see off West Indies batsman Chris Gayle. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.