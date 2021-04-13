Who will replace Ben Stokes in Rajasthan Royals squad for IPL 2021

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes is reportedly ruled out of the Indian Premier League 2021 with a suspected broken hand. The England international sustained the injury during Royals’ opening match against Punjab Kings on Monday when taking a catch to dismiss Chris Gayle.

Here are five likely replacements for Stokes:

Alex Hales (England)

Aaron Finch (Australia)

Marnus Labuschagne (Australia)

Devon Conway (New Zealand)

Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka)

Ben Stokes out of IPL 2021 with suspected fractured left hand: report

The Royals, meanwhile, will be hopeful of Jofra Archer's swift return to the squad after the pacer was cleared to resume light training following surgery to remove a glass fragment from a tendon on his right hand. "... Archer has been given the all-clear by his hand consultant to resume training after his right hand continues to heal following his operation," ECB said in a statement.

"He will return to light training this week, working closely with the Sussex and England men's medical teams. It's hoped that he will be able to up his intensity with his bowling from next week.

Jofra Archer cleared to train again after hand surgery

"No decision has been made as yet on when Archer is due to return to playing."

Archer's hand injury was managed by England during their recent test and T20 series in India.