IPL 2021 player retention: Delhi Capitals retains Shaw, Rahane; releases Lamichhane and Carey

Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals on Wednesday retained Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma and Anrich Nortje for the 2021 edition, which is scheduled to be held between April and June.

The side, however, released Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma and Tushar Deshpande.

The Shreyas-Iyer led Delhi had a season to remember in the previous edition. After bagging 16 points from 14 matches in the league stage, the side finished second. However, the Delhi-based franchise failed to clinch its maide IPL title as it lost ot eventual champion Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 as well as the final.

IPL 2021 is set to be held between April and May and efforts are on to host the tournament in India.