Cricket IPL IPL IPL 2021 player retention: Delhi Capitals retains Shaw, Rahane; releases Lamichhane and Carey IPL 2021: Last year's runner-up Delhi Capitals has released Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Harshal Patel, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande. Team Sportstar 20 January, 2021 18:47 IST Despite a poor show in IPL 2020, Prithvi Shaw has been retained by Delhi Capitals. - IPL Team Sportstar 20 January, 2021 18:47 IST Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals on Wednesday retained Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma and Anrich Nortje for the 2021 edition, which is scheduled to be held between April and June.The side, however, released Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma and Tushar Deshpande.The Shreyas-Iyer led Delhi had a season to remember in the previous edition. After bagging 16 points from 14 matches in the league stage, the side finished second. However, the Delhi-based franchise failed to clinch its maide IPL title as it lost ot eventual champion Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 as well as the final.ALSO READ| Rajasthan Royals releases Steve Smith IPL 2021 is set to be held between April and May and efforts are on to host the tournament in India.PLAYERS RELEASED: Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Jason RoyPLAYERS RETAINED: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Harshal Patel, Daniel Sams