IPL 2021: Kings XI Punjab changes its name to Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League franchise Kings XI Punjab has changed its name to Punjab Kings ahead of the new season.

While the franchise remained tight-tipped on the issue, top BCCI officials - aware of the development - have confirmed to Sportstar that the franchise has obtained an approval for the name change.

IPL Auction 2021: Full list of capped and uncapped players, previous teams, base price

The team, which is co-owned by Ness Wadia, Mohit Burman, Karan Paul and Priety Zinta, is expected to formally announce the new name in a day or two. Despite being part of the league since 2008, the team has only once finished third and was the runners-up in 2014.

The franchise released some of its top players and is expected to make a splash in the auction - scheduled to be held in Chennai on Thursday.