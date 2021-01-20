IPL 2021 retention: KKR retains Kuldeep Yadav, releases Tom Banton, Siddhesh Lad

Kolkata Knight Riders did not chop and change too much in the IPL retention window on Wednesday. It released only five players – Tom Banton, Chris Green, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik and M. Siddharth.

KKR will head to the next auction with 17 players in its squad including skipper Eoin Morgan, vice-captain Dinesh Karthik and all-rounder Andre Russell.

KKR released players: M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, Tom Banton

KKR retained players: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (c), Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Tom Banton, Varun Chakravarthy



KKR finished IPL 2020 with 14 points from as many matches, but missed out on a Playoffs spot owing to a poorer run rate (-0.214) than the Royal Challengers Bangalore (-0.172).