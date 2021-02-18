Cricket IPL IPL IPL 2021: Full squad of Punjab Kings Here's the complete squad of the Punjab Kings after the IPL 2021 auction in Chennai on February 18. Team Sportstar Chennai 18 February, 2021 20:55 IST Jhye Richardson was signed by the Punjab Kings at the IPL 2021 auction. - TWITTER Team Sportstar Chennai 18 February, 2021 20:55 IST Australian fast bowler Jhye Richardson fetched a whopping IPL contract after he was signed by the Punjab Kings for Rs 14 crore. The 24-year-old had a stellar Big Bash League for Perth Scorchers. He was the leading wicket taker with 29 scalps. It has been a remarkable return for Richardson, who suffered a career-threatening dislocated shoulder in 2019.FULL AUCTION BLOG: IPL 2021 Auction Highlights: Arjun Tendulkar to Mumbai; Morris, Jamieson, Maxwell break bank PLAYERS RELEASED BEFORE THE AUCTION: Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoen, Tajinder SinghTOTAL SPENT: Rs 66.20 croreFINAL SQUAD: KL Rahul (c&wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.