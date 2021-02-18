IPL 2021: Full squad of Punjab Kings

Australian fast bowler Jhye Richardson fetched a whopping IPL contract after he was signed by the Punjab Kings for Rs 14 crore. The 24-year-old had a stellar Big Bash League for Perth Scorchers. He was the leading wicket taker with 29 scalps. It has been a remarkable return for Richardson, who suffered a career-threatening dislocated shoulder in 2019.

PLAYERS RELEASED BEFORE THE AUCTION: Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoen, Tajinder Singh

TOTAL SPENT: Rs 66.20 crore