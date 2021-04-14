IPL 2021 Match 6: SRH v RCB- Head-to-head record, Highest run-getters and Top wicket-takers

Former champion Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on three-time runner-up Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 6 of IPL 2021 on April 14 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Head to head: (17 matches: SRH 10 | RCB 7)

The Sunrisers who beat Bangalore in the 2016 IPL final, holds the edge in their overall encounters over the years with 10 wins.

Last IPL meeting

In the last five encounters, SRH holds a slender lead with three wins as opposed to RCB's two. Last season, the teams square off thrice with SRH winning on two occasions.

Both teams faced each other last on Nov 7, 2020, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the Eliminator contest.

SRH (132/4 in 19.4 overs) beat RCB (131/7 in 20 overs) by 6 wickets.

In the high stakes match-up, Sunrisers began in fine fashion by restricting RCB to a below-par 131. In reply, Virat Kohli's bowlers jolted the SRH top-order with quick scalps before Kane Williamson and Jason Holder forged an excellent recovery to steer the Orange Army home with two balls to spare.

The first leg between the sides went in the favour of RCB after fifties from Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers propelled the side to 163/5 in 20 overs to set up the win. The RCB bowlers were up for the task and bundled out Sunrisers 11 runs away from its target.

The second tie of the last edition was another low-scoring affair where SRH restricted RCB to 120/7 in 20 overs with a definitive bowling performance. The David Warner-led side then rallied home with a breezy five-wicket win.

Top performers in the fixture

Rank Batsman Runs scored 1. David Warner (SRH: 2014-Present) 593 2. Virat Kohli (RCB: 2008-Present) 531 3. AB de Villiers (RCB: 2011-Present) 520 Rank Bowlers Wickets taken 1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB: 2014- Present) 16 2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH: 2014- Present) 14 3. Rashid Khan (SRH: 2017- Present) 8

Stars from last season