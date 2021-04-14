IPL 2021 IPL IPL 2021 Match 6: SRH v RCB- Head-to-head record, Highest run-getters and Top wicket-takers IPL 2021: While the Sunrisers lost its first match to Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat defending champion Mumbai Indians in the season opener. Team Sportstar 14 April, 2021 07:49 IST David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad takes on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 6 of IPL 2021 in Chennai on Wednesday. - Sportzpics Team Sportstar 14 April, 2021 07:49 IST Former champion Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on three-time runner-up Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 6 of IPL 2021 on April 14 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.Head to head: (17 matches: SRH 10 | RCB 7)The Sunrisers who beat Bangalore in the 2016 IPL final, holds the edge in their overall encounters over the years with 10 wins.Last IPL meetingIn the last five encounters, SRH holds a slender lead with three wins as opposed to RCB's two. Last season, the teams square off thrice with SRH winning on two occasions. Both teams faced each other last on Nov 7, 2020, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the Eliminator contest. SRH (132/4 in 19.4 overs) beat RCB (131/7 in 20 overs) by 6 wickets.In the high stakes match-up, Sunrisers began in fine fashion by restricting RCB to a below-par 131. In reply, Virat Kohli's bowlers jolted the SRH top-order with quick scalps before Kane Williamson and Jason Holder forged an excellent recovery to steer the Orange Army home with two balls to spare. The first leg between the sides went in the favour of RCB after fifties from Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers propelled the side to 163/5 in 20 overs to set up the win. The RCB bowlers were up for the task and bundled out Sunrisers 11 runs away from its target.The second tie of the last edition was another low-scoring affair where SRH restricted RCB to 120/7 in 20 overs with a definitive bowling performance. The David Warner-led side then rallied home with a breezy five-wicket win. Top performers in the fixtureRankBatsmanRuns scored1.David Warner (SRH: 2014-Present)5932.Virat Kohli (RCB: 2008-Present)5313.AB de Villiers (RCB: 2011-Present)520RankBowlersWickets taken1.Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB: 2014- Present)162.Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH: 2014- Present)143.Rashid Khan (SRH: 2017- Present)8 Stars from last seasonRankBatsmanRuns scored1.David Warner (SRH)5482.Devdutt Padikkal (RCB)4733.Virat Kohli (RCB)466RankBowlersWickets taken1.Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB)212.Rashid Khan (SRH)203.T Natarajan (SRH)16 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.