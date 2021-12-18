Cricket IPL IPL IPL 2022: Lucknow franchise appoints Gambhir as mentor A day after naming former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower as the head coach of the team, the Sanjeev Goenka-owned franchise named the former India international for the key role. Team Sportstar Mumbai 18 December, 2021 14:53 IST Gautam Gambhir led KKR to two IPL titles during his time as a player. - PTI Team Sportstar Mumbai 18 December, 2021 14:53 IST Indian Premier League (IPL)'s Lucknow franchise has appointed Gautam Gambhir as the mentor ahead of the new season.A day after naming former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower as the head coach of the team, the Sanjeev Goenka-owned franchise named the former India international for the key role.RELATED | IPL 2022: Andy Flower appointed head coach of Lucknow franchise One of the successful captains in the history of the tournament, Gambhir guided Kolkata Knight Riders to two titles - in 2012 and 2014. Gambhir had moved on from the franchise in 2018 and joined Delhi Daredevils, where he had a forgettable outing before retirement. But now, starting a new campaign, Gambhir is excited. "Thanks a lot to Goenka and the RPSG Group for presenting me this wonderful opportunity in their setup. The fire to win a contest still burns bright inside me, the desire to leave a winner’s legacy still kicks me 24x7. I will not be contesting for a dressing room but for the spirit and soul of Uttar Pradesh.”Goenka said, "Gautam has an impeccable career record. I respect his cricketing mind and look forward to working with him."Lucknow IPL team is part of the $7 billion RPSG Group.Several sources aware of the development confirmed to Sportstar that the franchise decided to hand over the role to Gambhir because of his impact as a captain and mentor. "Gautam has always spotted young talents and have groomed them. We thought that will definitely help the team do well in a competitive environment," the source said.The franchise is also in conversation with a few former international cricketers for coaching and support staff role. The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group had bagged the franchise for a whopping Rs 7090 crore. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :