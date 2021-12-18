IPL 2022: Lucknow franchise appoints Gambhir as mentor

Indian Premier League (IPL)'s Lucknow franchise has appointed Gautam Gambhir as the mentor ahead of the new season.

A day after naming former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower as the head coach of the team, the Sanjeev Goenka-owned franchise named the former India international for the key role.

One of the successful captains in the history of the tournament, Gambhir guided Kolkata Knight Riders to two titles - in 2012 and 2014.

Gambhir had moved on from the franchise in 2018 and joined Delhi Daredevils, where he had a forgettable outing before retirement. But now, starting a new campaign, Gambhir is excited. "Thanks a lot to Goenka and the RPSG Group for presenting me this wonderful opportunity in their setup. The fire to win a contest still burns bright inside me, the desire to leave a winner’s legacy still kicks me 24x7. I will not be contesting for a dressing room but for the spirit and soul of Uttar Pradesh.”

Goenka said, "Gautam has an impeccable career record. I respect his cricketing mind and look forward to working with him."

Lucknow IPL team is part of the $7 billion RPSG Group.

Several sources aware of the development confirmed to Sportstar that the franchise decided to hand over the role to Gambhir because of his impact as a captain and mentor.

"Gautam has always spotted young talents and have groomed them. We thought that will definitely help the team do well in a competitive environment," the source said.

The franchise is also in conversation with a few former international cricketers for coaching and support staff role. The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group had bagged the franchise for a whopping Rs 7090 crore.