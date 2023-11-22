IPL 2024:Rajasthan Royals swap Devdutt Padikkal for Lucknow Super Giants’ Avesh Khan

Fast bowler Avesh Khan has been traded to Rajasthan Royals (RR) from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) while top order batter Devdutt Padikkal has went the other way during the Indian Premier League trading window ahead of IPL 2024.

🚨 NEWS 🚨:



Avesh Khan traded to Rajasthan Royals, Devdutt Padikkal traded to Lucknow Super Giants. #IPL



More Details 🔽https://t.co/SN9w3zvmkJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 22, 2023

The Madhya Pradesh right arm fast bowler has played 47 IPL matches and has 55 IPL wickets to his name. The 26-year-old, who represented LSG in 22 matches and picked 26 wickets after joining the franchise in the 2022 auction. Avesh has been traded to RR for his existing fee.

READ MORE: Gautam Gambhir returns to Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor

Devdutt Padikkal, meanwhile, will head to LSG from RR for his existing fee. The left-handed batter has 57 IPL matches under his belt and has scored 1521 runs with the help of a hundred and 9 half-centuries.

The The 23-year-old joined RR in the 2022 and represented the Sanju Samson-led side in 28 matches, scoring 637 runs.